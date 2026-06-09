According to Sky, the Black and Yellows have set their sights on Anis Hadj Moussa of Feyenoord Rotterdam, who has caught the eye with his strong performances for the top Dutch club over the past season.
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21 goal contributions in 40 games! BVB appear to have an exciting solution in mind following Karim Adeyemi's departure
Moussa, who has contributed to 21 goals in 40 competitive matches, has reportedly been put forward to BVB by agents on several occasions. However, the 24-year-old is under contract with Feyenoord until 2030, so any move would command a hefty fee. His participation in the World Cup with Algeria could further boost his market value.
According to the report, Borussia have not yet taken any concrete steps regarding Moussa, largely because Adeyemi's future remains open; a once likely contract extension is now considered increasingly unlikely.
- AFP
BVB: Initial focus is on Guirassy – and Asslani?
However, with the striker about to enter the final year of his contract, Sky reports that an immediate departure now looks likely. This summer is BVB's last chance to secure a reasonable transfer fee for Adeyemi.
The club is also prioritising the striker position. If Serhou Guirassy—currently under contract until 2028 but reportedly seeking one final lucrative deal—does depart, an immediate replacement will be essential. TSG Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani is said to be high on the shortlist and is open to a move to the Ruhr.
To convince Guirassy to stay, BVB are reported to have shared their transfer strategy with the striker. Ricken and sporting director Ole Book are said to have promised him a high-caliber striking partner to further integrate him into the team's play. Whether the relatively unknown Moussa could provide that kind of support is uncertain, especially since the Algerian has made his name primarily as a goalscorer: 14 of his 21 career points have come from goals he has scored himself.
Anis Hadj Moussa: Performance data and statistics for Feyenoord Rotterdam 2025/26
Competition Matches Goals Assists Eredivisie 30 11 6 Europa League 8 2 1 Champions League qualifiers 2 1 -