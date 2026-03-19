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2026 World Cup: Will Iran boycott the US? Infantino: "FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical conflicts; we will continue to promote peace"

The FIFA president does not appear particularly concerned about the conflict in the Middle East ahead of the World Cup in the US

The conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the US continues to make headlines and is also having a direct impact on the world of football, given that the World Cup is set to kick off in a few months’ time, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Just a few days ago, Iran’s Minister for Sport, Ahmad Donjamali,announced that Iran would not be taking part in the World Cup. This was his statement, referring to the attacks by the United States and Israel that led to the death of Ayatollah Khamenei: “Since this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, we have no intention of participating in the World Cup.”

  • CHANGE OF COURSE

    Following the Iranian minister’s comments, however, the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) made a U-turn, retracting its earlier stance and confirming its intention to take part in the World Cup, whilst requesting that the matches be played in Mexico. The FFIRI’s president, Mehdi Taj, was then categorical on the matter and also stated: “We will prepare for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States, but not the World Cup.” It should be noted, in fact, that as things stand, the Iranian national team is due to play its group stage matches in the United States.

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  • INFANTINO'S WORDS

    In light of these developments, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has not expressed any particular concern ahead of the World Cup. This was his comment at a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich: “FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace, as our thoughts are with those suffering as a result of ongoing wars. FIFA hopes that all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup will compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect. We have a schedule. We will shortly have confirmation of the 48 participating teams and we want the FIFA World Cup to go ahead as planned.”

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