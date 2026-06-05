2026 World Cup, Spain: Why isn't anyone singing along to the Spanish national anthem?

At the upcoming 2026 World Cup, both teams' national anthems will be played before each match. Usually, players sing along at the top of their voices, but that is not the case for Spain.

The reason is straightforward: as one of Europe's few wordless national anthems, Spain's 'Marcha Real' has no lyrics for players to sing.

Elsewhere in Europe, only San Marino, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo also compete without lyrics.