'There was a bit of rust still to come off' - Reece James admits he is not yet fully match fit after extended Chelsea break

James said there is "rust" to come off before he is match fit after being given an extended Chelsea break following England's run to the World Cup semifinal. The captain played in the club's final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad on Saturday just four weeks after returning home from North America.

"The break's been pretty short so I felt pretty good out there," he said. "The conditions were tough, it was super hot, but I'm feeling good. It's still early, there was a bit of rust still to come off, but it was a good step. It was a short break, probably shorter than everyone would have liked, but I'm delighted to be back and the new season's going to be getting under way pretty soon."