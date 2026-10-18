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'A step forward' - Michael Carrick backs Man Utd to bounce back after Leeds draw as Red Devils show fighting spirit amid difficult week
Red Devils show resilience at Elland Road
Carrick remained upbeat following his side's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, insisting the performance represented progress for a team currently navigating a stormy period. Despite the result marking a third consecutive 1-1 stalemate, the manager was quick to praise the application of his players in a hostile environment.
United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo but were pegged back by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser shortly after the interval, leaving the Old Trafford giants in 13th place in the Premier League table. The draw means United have managed just one victory in their opening seven league fixtures, their lowest win tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign in 40 years.
The build-up to the rivalry clash was overshadowed by internal strife, most notably involving defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine World Cup winner was fined after criticising the club's hierarchy earlier in the week, adding to the pressure on Carrick following a disappointing Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.
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Carrick praises United’s fighting spirit
Manchester United head coach felt the response on the pitch demonstrated that the squad remains united behind his vision. By shifting to a tactical setup that utilised five defenders when out of possession, United appeared more structured and difficult to break down than in previous weeks, even if they lacked their usual clinical edge in the final third of the pitch.
Carrick reflected on the intensity of the occasion and the psychological preparation required for a trip to West Yorkshire. "There was definitely that commitment today and it had to be there. There was an edge and intensity to the game. I spoke to the boys this morning about the history of the game and us coming over here to their territory," Carrick explained.
Carrick finds positives in difficult circumstances
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Carrick conceded that while the technical level of the match might not have reached the heights he expects, the psychological fortitude shown by his group was invaluable. "Yeah, it was a tough game for both teams I think. It was one of those challenging games. You could feel there was an edge to the game. It was a good game," Carrick told NBC Sports.
"Maybe if you talk about top quality, maybe it wasn't top, top quality I think we are capable of playing. I think in little moments and spells we played some really good football. It's a tough place to come. With the results we've had we weren't quite flowing but there's enough in there to take from it. We had to work for it. I was proud of the boys for the way they went about it in difficult circumstances. A point is a point. It is a step forward for us."
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Carrick explains United’s tactical approach
Carrick was particularly impressed with how his players executed the tactical plan, noting that the performance was about more than just raw effort. He highlighted the specific roles assigned to his individuals and their willingness to take ownership on the pitch. "It's a bit more than just effort and that. It is the way you go about it. The plan. The responsibilities. The roles. I thought the boys took that responsibility on really well for the most part and to go a goal up and concede in that way is disappointing."
"I thought we defended pretty well as a team for all the game. Long throws, corners, they are a threat. It was a tense game, a tight game. It was kind of one of those games which could have gone both ways so we take the point and move on," Carrick explained, though he noted the frustration of conceding from a set-piece situation.
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