Too soon! Liverpool yet to open contract negotiations with Alisson Becker as goalkeeper enters final months of deal

Liverpool find themselves in a familiar position of uncertainty as one of their most vital senior stars approaches the end of his tenure. Alisson is officially into the final year of his contract. With the Brazilian set to turn 34 in October, the hierarchy at Anfield must decide whether to commit to their long-term number one or begin a transition toward a younger era between the sticks. Currently earning a reported weekly wage of £250,000, the goalkeeper remains one of the highest earners on the books, reflecting his status as one of the world's elite performers.

Reliable journalist James Pearce has provided a sobering update for supporters hoping for a quick resolution to the situation. Speaking on The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, Pearce clarified that there has been no movement regarding a new deal, with all parties seemingly content to wait. The reporter stated: "Is he going to still be around next season? We don’t know that at the moment. From what I’ve been told, it’s just too soon on all sides. There’s not been those talks yet."