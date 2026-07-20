'It's hard to close this wound' - Lionel Messi breaks silence on 'immense pain' of World Cup final disappointment against Spain

The veteran forward, who was appearing in a record-breaking sixth World Cup, was quick to pivot from his personal sorrow to thank the fans who travelled to North America. Throughout the 2026 tournament, the bond between the squad and the Albiceleste faithful remained a focal point of their journey.

Messi highlighted how this unity allowed the team to compete at the highest level despite the immense pressure of defending their crown.

“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal," he wrote. "But I also hold on to all the good… The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it's hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian.

"I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship."