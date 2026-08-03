'He only wanted to play for us!' - LA Galaxy chief make shock Casemiro claim amid Inter Miami transfer investigation

The drama surrounding Casemiro's arrival in Major League Soccer has taken a dramatic turn as LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz revealed startling details about the player's initial intentions.

Speaking after his side's goalless draw with Dallas, Kuntz suggested that the former Manchester United man had expressed a firm desire to move to the West Coast before eventually signing with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The revelation comes at a time when the league is already scrutinizing the financial and regulatory aspects of the deal that brought the five-time Champions League winner to the United States.

"It is true that Casemiro called and said that he always wanted to play for Inter Miami," Kuntz told reporters during a post-match press conference. "It's also true that came two months after he told us that he only wanted to play for the Galaxy."