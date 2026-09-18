Fresh twist in Julian Alvarez transfer saga! Atletico star 'set to change agent' with Arsenal and Barcelona still keen

The fallout from a turbulent summer transfer window appears to have claimed its first casualty in Alvarez's inner circle. Reports from Onda Cero suggest that the Atletico Madrid forward is ready to terminate his long-standing partnership with Fernando Hidalgo, the representative who has overseen his rise from River Plate to European stardom.

In a move that highlights his desire for a fresh start, Alvarez is said to be evaluating a proposal to join "The Elegant Game," a rising sports management agency headed by former Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore. The agency already boasts a significant stable of Argentine talent, most notably Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.



