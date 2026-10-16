Here to stay! Jude Bellingham agrees Real Madrid contract extension until 2031 as England star emerges as new Bernabeu leader

Real Madrid have successfully navigated negotiations to ensure that Bellingham remains a cornerstone of the club for nearly another decade. The England international, who has quickly ascended to become one of the most influential figures in the dressing room, has reached a total agreement to extend his stay in the Spanish capital until June 30, 2031.

The hierarchy at the Bernabeu has been working diligently behind the scenes to finalise this arrangement, with talks having quietly commenced during the final stages of the previous campaign. There was never any significant doubt regarding the outcome, as the player has expressed complete satisfaction with both his professional life at the club and his personal life in Madrid.

Bellingham's impact has been so profound that the club felt it necessary to move early and decisively, as reported by Marca. The midfielder has demonstrated a rare ability to drag his teammates through difficult periods, showing a maturity far beyond his years. This new contract is not just a reward for past performances but a statement of intent for the future, positioning the 23-year-old as the central pillar around which the team will be built for the next several seasons.