Jonathan Tah warns Bayern Munich of Arsenal threat as defender prepares to face 'still underestimated' Kai Havertz

As Bayern Munich prepare for another high-stakes European evening at the Allianz Arena, Tah has found himself in the spotlight, specifically regarding his relationship with a key opponent. The powerful centre-back is set to face Arsenal on Wednesday and he was quick to single out his compatriot Havertz as a major threat that many observers still fail to properly appreciate.

Having shared a dressing room for several years at Bayer Leverkusen, Tah is well aware of the tactical intelligence and technical quality that the former Chelsea man brings to Mikel Arteta's frontline, even if the public narrative occasionally suggests otherwise.

Reflecting on the unique challenge of facing a close companion on the grandest stage, Tah spoke warmly of the bond they have shared over the past decade while maintaining a competitive edge. "Kai is my good friend since ten years. Great character, amazing player, a player that is still underestimated to be fair," the defender remarked during a conversation with BuliNews.

He further elaborated on the lack of credit the versatile attacker receives, stating: "I don’t think he gets the appreciation he deserves. We already talked about the game. I’m really looking forward to it."