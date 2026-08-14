'He's fantastic and can adapt' - Hansi Flick continues experimenting with Lamine Yamal at No.9 as Barcelona seek 'killer'

The landscape of the Blaugrana attack has shifted dramatically this summer; Robert Lewandowski departed at the start of the window for a new adventure in Major League Soccer, while Ferran Torres has completed a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain, these exits have left a significant void at the tip of the spear.

Much has been said about Lamine Yamal’s natural tendency to eventually transition into the team’s lead striker, perhaps evolving into a 'false nine' in the same vein as Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentine famously moved away from the right wing as the years progressed to become an all-time historic goalscorer through the middle.

For now, the Rocafonda native remains most comfortable on the right flank, but Flick’s public stance on the teenager's positioning has noticeably softened over the last few weeks.