Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Another lead thrown away! Bournemouth make unwanted Premier League history after failing to win despite scoring first in all three games

AFC Bournemouth
M. Rose
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
Premier League

Bournemouth have written their names into the Premier League record books for all the wrong reasons following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Despite controlling large portions of the contest and establishing a two-goal cushion, the Cherries once again failed to see out the result, extending a worrying trend for manager Marco Rose.

  • A historic collapse at St James' Park

    Bournemouth secured a piece of unwanted Premier League history on Saturday afternoon as they became the first ever side to score the opening goal in each of their first three fixtures of a season without recording a single victory.

    The Cherries looked to be in complete control on Tyneside when Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring after just nine minutes, before an own goal from Malick Thiaw doubled their advantage. However, despite their dominance, they allowed the Magpies back into the contest, eventually settling for a point after Jacob Ramsey scored an 88th-minute equaliser to stun the visitors.

    The result follows a frustrating pattern for Rose’s men, who have now surrendered seven points from winning positions in their opening three matches. On the opening weekend, they took the lead against Manchester City only to lose 2-1 to a late Josko Gvardiol strike. They followed that by leading against Everton, only to be denied by a James Tarkowski equaliser in stoppage time.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Carabao Cup
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Lincoln City crest
Lincoln City
LIN
Carabao Cup
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW