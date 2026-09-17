Arsenal plot £80m move for 'world-class' Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi as Gunners' interest revealed to be 'very real'

Arsenal are back in the market for significant forward reinforcements after a summer window that saw more departures than arrivals in the final third. Following the high-profile sales of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners only managed to bring in Christos Tzolis to bolster their attacking ranks. This has left Arteta searching for a world-class presence to lead the line. According to BBC, Arsenal are back tracking 80m-rated 20-year-old forward Kroupi despite recent fitness concerns.

The pursuit of Kroupi is not a knee-jerk reaction but rather a calculated move for a player who has taken the Premier League by storm. The French starlet enjoyed a magnificent debut campaign in the English top flight during the 2025/26 season, where he netted 13 goals for the Cherries. His impact was so significant that he earned a nomination for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Young Talent of the Year award.



