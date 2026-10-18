AC Milan player ratings vs Atalanta: Adrien Rabiot shines in five-goal San Siro thriller

AC Milan maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Atalanta at the San Siro. Ruben Amorim’s side appeared to be cruising toward a dominant result after establishing a two-goal cushion by the interval. The tactical setup allowed Milan to dominate possession, controlling 56% of the ball and creating superior quality openings, evidenced by an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 2.41 compared to the visitors' 1.65.
However, the second half proved to be a far more chaotic affair. After extending the lead to 3-0 early in the second period, the Rossoneri suffered a loss of defensive concentration that allowed Atalanta to strike twice and set up a grandstand finish.
Despite the late pressure and conceding four shots on target, Milan's technical quality in the final third and a commanding performance from their midfield core ensured they stayed fourth in the table, just a point behind third-placed Lazio.