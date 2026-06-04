World Cup 2026 Most Assists Odds: Predictions and betting analysis

We list the favourites to be the 2026 World Cup’s top creator, as well as smart value and outside picks, along with a practical betting strategy.

Latest World Cup 2026 Most Assists odds: Main favourites

The Most Assists market at the 2026 World Cup is a fascinating one. It doesn’t value players on reputation alone. In fact, it focuses largely on the chief creators and playmakers in teams. Set-piece responsibilities and the likelihood of a team’s tournament progression also play a crucial role in this market. Additionally, the quality of finishers ahead of each player, which directly affect the odds too.

These prices are rarely static before and during the tournament. The odds shift fast in response to team and player injuries, tactics, form, and coaching dynamics. Here’s a quick overview of the creative midfielders at the top of the market right now:

Player National team Position Example odds Notes Bruno Fernandes Portugal Midfielder 11.00 Primary creator Michael Olise France Winger 11.00 Joint-favourite wide creator Lamine Yamal Spain Winger 13.00 Guaranteed starter for the favourites Lionel Messi Argentina Forward 13.00 Final World Cup and legendary creator Jeremy Doku Belgium Winger 17.00 Direct wide creator in great form Florian Wirtz Germany Midfielder 21.00 Between-the-lines playmaker

All odds are courtesy of Stake, correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

How World Cup 2026 Most Assists betting works

This particular market is settled on the player who records the most assists in the World Cup from start to finish. Assists are credited according to each bookmaker’s own rules, which is why two bookies can sometimes disagree on whether a deflected pass or a won penalty counts towards the final total.

That’s why it’s crucial to check the market rules with your chosen bookmaker before following through with your picks. Just so that you’re familiar with what needs to happen for you to win.

Team progression is fundamental to selecting a winner in this market. There is little value in backing an elite playmaker if their nation is likely to crash out during the group stage. Therefore, you need to take a long-term approach and pick those most likely to reach at least the semi-finals.

Recognizing how this option differs from other World Cup outright markets is also beneficial. The Most Assists market is about final passes, not finishes. The Golden Boot market rewards the top goalscorer. The Golden Ball market is a subjective vote for the best overall player. Match assist markets, by contrast, cover a single fixture rather than the full tournament. Understanding the nuances helps you to avoid backing the right player in the wrong market.

World Cup 2026 Most Assists favourites: Player-by-player analysis

Let’s evaluate the six candidates at the top of the World Cup 2026 Most Assists odds market before the tournament gets underway. Creative responsibility, set-piece duties, and the calibre of attacking teammates can significantly boost a player’s chances in the World Cup 2026 Assist market.

Bruno Fernandes - around 11.00 to record the most assists

It’s easy to understand why Bruno Fernandes is the bookies’ favourite to rack up the most assists at this summer’s finals. For starters, he posted 21 assists for Manchester United during the 2025-26 season. This is the new assist record for a Premier League campaign.

A deeper look into his underlying statistics makes the case for Fernandes even stronger. He made 137 key passes, outclassing everyone else in the EPL - 49 more than Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai. For the Portuguese national team, he’s also averaged 1.10 assists per game in friendlies this year.

With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to play a more limited role from the bench for Portugal this summer, a lot rests on Fernandes’ shoulders. The current price may be too short, especially since the Portuguese may struggle to get past the last 16.

Michael Olise - around 11.00 to record the most assists

Bayern’s Michael Olise stands alongside Fernandes as joint-favourite in the Most Assists market. The logic for this is sound. The French international enjoyed an electrifying domestic campaign in the German Bundesliga, recording 19 assists in 32 appearances.

Thanks to these performances, Olise was voted Player of the Season in another title-winning campaign for Bayern. Placing him into Didier Deschamps’ attacking France side makes backing him even more attractive.

Kylian Mbappe leads the line, supported by the incredible speed of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki. The primary concern is potential squad rotation, as France boast immense depth, meaning Olise might not start every fixture. Nevertheless, his pure talent and service make him a worthy market leader.

Lamine Yamal - around 13.00 to record the most assists

Lamine Yamal continues to perform far beyond his young age. He registered 11 assists for Barcelona in this season’s La Liga, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

There are several reasons why Yamal makes a good choice in the Most Assists market. Firstly, Spain are favourites to go all the way and win the final. Secondly, Yamal is a guaranteed starter, so he’ll have plenty of time to impress. Finally, Spain rely on a possession-based system that should provide Yamal with a constant stream of creative opportunities.

The 18-year-old also excelled in the creativity department in this season’s Champions League. He posted four assists in ten games, an average of one goal contribution per game for Barca. He also landed three assists in just two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, Lamine Yamal will arrive at the World Cup with injury concerns. Therefore, bettors should be cautious about any potential pick in an outright market like this. Of course, he has the quality and ability to rival any other player in this list. However, if he misses two of the easiest games on paper, that could prove to be a pivotal blow at a short price.

Lionel Messi - around 13.00 to record the most assists

The Argentine legend Lionel Messi needs no introduction. The bookmakers have clearly priced him with one eye on his reputation and history at this tournament. At 38 years old, Messi is set to appear in his last World Cup finals.

He’s no longer the absolute certainty he once was for these types of markets, despite playing a starring role for Inter Miami in the MLS. In his last 14 MLS appearances, Messi has registered seven assists and 12 goals. Moreover, he has averaged 0.26 assists per game for his country since making his debut in 2006. However, he has only had one goal contribution in his last four appearances for Argentina.

Messi will likely remain Argentina’s main creator, but his age and the intense, exhausting weather conditions raise valid questions about his overall productivity.

Jeremy Doku - around 15.00 to record the most assists

Doku is one of the most direct wide players in world football. A sparkling club season finally added end product to his electric dribbling, returning double-figure assists across all competitions.

For Belgium, he supplies width and penetration alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who handles most set-pieces, so Doku's threat comes almost entirely from open play. His pace and one-on-one ability drag defenders out of position, creating cut-backs and crosses for the finishers ahead of him.

The reservations are consistency of output and Belgium's ceiling, as a talented but transitional squad may not reach the latter stages and cap his match count. At a mid-range price, he offers fantastic potential without being a completely safe choice.

Florian Wirtz - around 21.00 to record the most assists

Wirtz is one of the most complete young playmakers in the game. He was named the footballer of the year in his country and is now leading the creative charge for Germany. He operates between the lines, dictating tempo and threading passes for finishers such as Musiala and Sané, with a habit of arriving late in the box.

His intelligence off the ball and ability to create chances are world-class, even if his end product dipped during a demanding first season in English football. The reservations are that adjustment and Germany's patchy recent form, which leaves their depth of run uncertain.

At a mid-range price, he is a creative focal point with a genuine ceiling if his side clicks.

Value picks and outsider options for the Most Assists market

The winning selection from the World Cup 2026 Most Assists odds is rarely the shortest price pick. Creative midfielders, wide playmakers and dead-ball specialists from strong teams can often outdo favourites, especially if their nation enjoys a kind draw. Here are three picks that could offer serious value at much higher prices:

Value Picks

Jamal Musiala - value at around 34.00

If you’re looking for picks at higher odds, Germany’s Jamal Musiala is an intriguing option. Much of the appeal hinges on Germany’s opening group game against minnows Curacao. As it stands, the Asian Handicap on Germany is set at -3.5, suggesting Julian Nagelsmann’s side should put four or more past Dick Advocaat’s men.

In a likely rout, Musiala is ideally positioned to cash in. Operating just behind the front line, he’s forever probing defences from around the 18-yard box. A one-sided opening game could hand him multiple assists in a single game.

Luis Diaz - value at around 34.00

Colombian powerhouse Luis Diaz has enjoyed a standout season with Bayern Munich. He registered 15 goals and ten assists for the German giants. Diaz is a tricky customer who drifts inside off the left flank, making him a constant threat on transitions.

With James Rodriguez feeding the forward, Diaz may not be the only Colombian on the list, but his all-round output makes his current price feel generous.

Achraf Hakimi - value at around 41.00

Hakimi is one of the leading attack-minded full-backs in world football. He delivers consistent width for the Moroccan national team, that were semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup finals. Hakimi’s overlapping runs are a nightmare for opposition defences to cope with.

If Morocco can advance beyond the round of 32, his delivery from the right could quietly accumulate assists while the headline names attract much shorter prices.

Notable playmakers from different regions

Aside from the big-name stars, several creators from other corners of world football could make their mark this summer. The expanded tournament format to 48 nations means more matches and more opportunities for unfancied nations to excel. Here are three long shots to consider from other regions:

Son Heung-min - value at around 67.00

The longtime South Korea captain has years of elite club experience and is now thriving as both a creator and a goalscorer. As a guaranteed starter (if fit) and his nation’s attacking focal point, the former Tottenham ace is a realistic outsider if South Korea can escape their group.

Takefusa Kubo - value at around 101.00

Kubo is one of the hottest attacking prospects to come out of Japan. He’s integral to their forward line, but he’s far from an assist machine. However, some World Cups often provide a platform for unlikely forwards to shine, and Kubo could be that man. His creativity in tight spaces could pay off against nations that sit deep.

Maximiliano Araujo - value at around 151.00

Uruguay’s attack-minded full back is regularly pushed higher up the field by Marcelo Bielsa. In fact, Araujo assisted on four goals in 15 appearances during their qualifying campaign. He also recorded four assists in 29 appearances for Sporting in the Primeira Liga this season.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 Assists Markets

If you want to be smarter with your picks on the Most Assists market this summer, you have to weigh player quality against the chances of a team’s progression. Opportunity and extra matches can be the deciding factors in the World Cup 2026 Assist market. Here are some pointers that are worth considering before you start World Cup 2026 playmaker betting:

Prioritise players from nations most likely to reach the quarter-finals and semi-finals as an absolute minimum.

Consider designated set-piece takers who handle corner kicks, as well as free kicks.

Home in on those in the World Cup 2026 assists leader odds with great underlying chance creation data.

Weigh up the calibre of strikers attempting to convert their chances created.

Keep tabs on the latest injury and fitness news in the build-up to the tournament.

Remember that extra matches and game time, not reputation, can often decide the winner of the World Cup 2026 Assist market.

Steer clear of those who share set-piece duties, as that splits their creative output.

Don’t discount creative full-backs and wide forwards, since their teams may play with a lot of width.

Spread your risk across several contenders in the World Cup 2026 Most Assists odds rather than backing one favourite.

World Cup 2026 Most Assists betting FAQs

What counts as an assist in the World Cup 2026 Most Assists market?

An assist is normally the final pass or touch directly leading to a goal being scored. Some bookmakers will define an assist differently from others, with some including won penalties or deflected pass, while others don’t. Always check the market rules before you bet.

Do players need to reach the final to win the Most Assists award?

Not necessarily, but there’s no doubt it’s an advantage. If your player can reach the latter stages of the tournament, they’ll have more games and opportunities to create goals. A star creator on an early-exit team rarely has enough fixtures to top the assist charts.

Are midfielders more likely to win the Most Assists market than forwards?

Wide midfielders and creative attacking midfielders indeed have a good chance of winning this bet. That’s because they make more final passes in most national teams. That said, deep-lying forwards or false nines - and even attack-minded full-backs - can still be involved in chance creation.

Can a player from a smaller nation finish as the tournament’s assist leader?

Absolutely, but it’s much tougher for them to achieve. A long run, a set-piece role, or a standout individual can lift an unfancied name into contention, which is why outsiders sometimes offer real value.

When is the best time to place a Most Assists bet?

Many sharp punters like to wait until the official squads are announced and the final warm-up games are out of the way. That’s because prices are most volatile at this stage. Backing early can secure bigger odds, but it carries more uncertainty.

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