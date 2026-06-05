World Cup 2026 Golden Glove odds: Best goalkeeper predictions

From clean sheets to penalty saves, here is how the World Cup 2026 Golden Glove odds are shaping up.

Latest World Cup 2026 Golden Glove odds: Main favourites

Multiple factors influence the latest World Cup 2026 Best Goalkeeper odds. The calibre of the keeper matters, but so too does the strength of the defence in front of them. The World Cup 2026 Goalkeeper betting market heavily favours those nations expected to reach the last eight or even the last four. After all, more matches equate to more opportunities to impress.

Keepers with high potential to keep clean sheets, command their penalty areas, and save high-profile penalties all contribute to the price. High-impact performances in the knockout stages often decide the award, so keep this in mind when making your Golden Glove 2026 predictions.

Here are the current favourites in the World Cup 2026 Golden Glove odds. We’ll cover them in more detail, along with some value and outside picks. You’ll also find some practical tips to help you make smarter picks in the World Cup 2026 Goalkeeper betting market.

Player National team Example odds Notes Emiliano Martinez Argentina 5.00 Keeper of the defending champions Unai Simon Spain 6.00 First choice for the tournament favourites Alisson Becker Brazil 6.00 Elite shot-stopper Mike Maignan France 6.50 Backed by a top-class defence Jordan Pickford England 8.00 Strong defensive record in qualifying David Raya Spain 11.00 In form but unlikely to be first-choice

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

How World Cup 2026 Golden Glove betting works

The top-performing goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup will receive the Golden Glove award. It’s not awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets, even if they can help. A technical panel takes shot-stopping quality, distribution, command of their area, and performance in decisive in-game moments into account.

Team success is also crucial. In recent tournaments, the winner came from nations that reached at least the semi-finals. A star goalkeeper in a nation likely to be eliminated at the group stage is less likely to get enough of the spotlight to be chosen.

It helps to keep the awards separate. The Golden Glove is reserved for the best goalkeeper. The Golden Ball goes to the best player overall, the Golden Boot to the top scorer, and a separate prize recognises the best young player. Always check each bookmaker's specific settlement rules for Golden Glove markets, as some settle on the official award and others may price related goalkeeper specials.

World Cup 2026 Golden Glove favourites: Goalkeeper-by-goalkeeper analysis

Here are the six main contenders for the Golden Glove award at this summer’s finals. We examine how their odds break down and why the bookies favour them:

Emiliano Martinez - around 5.00 to win the Golden Glove 2026

The Aston Villa goalkeeper is the reigning Golden Glove holder and the market's general favourite.

Argentina's defensive system is famously hard to break down. They conceded only 10 goals across a long South American qualifying campaign and have lost just twice since their opening defeat at the 2022 finals. Martínez is also a genuine penalty-shootout specialist, with nine career penalty saves, including one for his country. That’s the kind of edge that can decide this award.

The concern is the backline ahead of him, with Nicolás Otamendi now 38, Nicolás Tagliafico 33, and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero carrying an injury into the summer. While an easy opening group phase path should assist them, his low price offers little betting value.

Unai Simon - around 6.00 to win the Golden Glove 2026

Simon is likely to get the nod over David Raya to start for Spain, the pre-tournament favourites. His club season was a struggle, ending with a save percentage of around 67% in a season where Athletic regularly leaked goals. Simon and Bilbao only kept six clean sheets in the 37 games he played between the posts.

However, Simon benefits heavily from Spain’s tactical approach. They like to keep possession, restricting the opposition’s attacking opportunities. This means Simon should face fewer shots than most keepers at this tournament. Should they enjoy a deep run and keep plenty of clean sheets, Simon will be in an excellent position to win the award.

Alisson Becker - around 6.00 to win the Golden Glove 2026

Alisson remains one of the world’s elite goalkeepers and is expected to be Brazil's first choice ahead of Ederson. His distribution, command of the area, and calm demeanor during high-pressure matches are world-class.

This season, he kept eight clean sheets in 26 Premier League games for Liverpool, putting him in the 81st percentile for the division. In previous World Cups, Brazil have lost just one game with Alisson between the posts, conceding only five goals in nine World Cup appearances.

Brazil's path runs through a tricky group that includes Morocco, so they will be thrown in at the deep end. If Brazil settle and advance comfortably, Alisson is exactly the type of keeper this award tends to reward, and his price sits in a sensible bracket for a leading contender.

Mike Maignan - around 6.50 to win the Golden Glove 2026

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign with Milan, Maignan enjoyed a solid personal season. He racked up 13 clean sheets in Serie A, registering a save percentage of almost 78%. That’s much higher than Spain’s Unai Simon. He also ranked at the top among keepers in Serie A for goals prevented, preventing 10.53 goals over the course of the season.

Maignan is also shielded by one of the best defences in world football right now. French stars like William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, and Ibrahima Konate will give Maignan plenty of protection. In their World Cup qualifying campaign, they collectively posted an expected goals against (xGA) of just 3.8 in six games. That’s an xG per shot of just 0.19.

The catch is the draw: France sit in the toughest group, alongside Senegal, Norway, and Iraq, so the early clean sheets will be earned the hard way.

Jordan Pickford - around 8.00 to win the Golden Glove 2026

England’s enigmatic keeper, Jordan Pickford, has been the settled number one for the Three Lions for several years. He’s a genuine presence between the sticks and brings real pedigree at penalty shootouts, saving 11 domestically throughout his career. He’s also saved four of the 14 penalties faced in shootouts at major international tournaments.

England didn’t concede a single goal in their qualifying campaign for this summer’s finals. They also posted the lowest xGA (0.43) per game of all teams in Europe’s World Cup qualifying campaign. However, we should also contextualise this by acknowledging the Three Lions’ ultra-weak group (Albania, Serbia, Latvia, Andorra).

Pickford benefits from playing behind a solid defensive unit. A seemingly favourable group draw with Ghana, Panama, and Croatia could increase his clean sheet stats early in the tournament. The risk is the usual one: England’s chances of progressing. This pick leans as much on the Three Lions progressing to the semi-finals or better as on Pickford himself.

David Raya - around 11.00 to win the Golden Glove 2026

Raya arrives in North America in outstanding form, having played a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title success. He bagged a third straight domestic Golden Glove with 19 clean sheets to his name.

On pure shot-stopping ability alone, Raya stands out in world football right now. The big red flag here is his role in the Spanish squad. With Unai Simon seemingly preferred as the starting keeper, Raya looks unlikely to start.

A bench keeper is unlikely to win this award. Unless the pecking order changes during warm-up matches, his price in the World Cup 2026 Best Goalkeeper odds looks more like a trap than a value play.

Value picks and outsider options for the Golden Glove 2026

It’s not a given that the Golden Glove winner will represent this summer’s World Cup winners. In fact, a keeper on a shock quarter-finalist or semi-finalist could easily force their way into contention. Whether it’s a run of clean sheets or penalty shootout heroics, these types of stories can catch the eye of the panel. Here are three value picks to consider:

Value Picks

Diogo Costa - value at around 11.00

The undisputed number-one for Portugal, Costa is a savvy choice. He exudes confidence between the posts and is an aggressive shot-stopper. He also kept 21 clean sheets in 33 Liga NOS games for Porto this season.

His country, with the aid of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, have a good chance of going deep in the knockout phase. This would give Costa greater exposure to impress the watching panel. Costa’s sweeping attributes and one-vs-one work suit a side that pushes high up the field.

Matt Freese - value at around 41.00

Plenty of attention will be directed towards the co-hosts, USA, this summer. That’s why number-one Matt Freese is worth a value pick. He posted a 71% save percentage in the MLS for New York City last season.

In front of huge, supportive home crowds, a goalkeeper can be lifted mid-game. Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT have a credible chance of reaching the knockout stages. Home advantage can often stretch a team’s World Cup run further than the betting market expects.

Sergio Rochet - value at around 67.00

Uruguay’s Rochet is the undisputed number-one between the posts for Marcelo Bielsa’s team. They are a well-drilled defensive unit, conceding just 12 goals in 18 World Cup qualifiers.

They ended with the joint-second best goal difference in qualifying. Bielsea’s men are experienced at frustrating many of the stronger teams in this summer’s finals. They reached the last eight and the last 16 in 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Rochet could be crucial in helping the Uruguayans to grind out some positive results. At a high price, he is a serious each-way option, especially if Uruguay perform well in the knockout stage.

Notable goalkeepers from different regions

We’ve also highlighted a trio of keepers from teams in some of the lesser-fancied nations appearing at this summer’s finals. If you like backing outsiders, here are some names to consider as Golden Glove contenders if their nations overperform:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) - value at around 81.00

Bounou is the standout candidate to be number one for Morocco this summer. He is a proven performer at major tournaments and has a solid record in penalty shootouts.

Morocco have a history of upsetting the form book, having reached the last four at the 2022 World Cup. They have a tough group stage, but if they can reach the knockouts, anything is possible with a keeper well-versed at manufacturing the kind of heroics this prize rewards.

Zion Suzuki (Japan) - value at around 81.00

Suzuki is the obvious front-runner to start in goal for Japan. He’s also one of the most highly-rated keepers in world football. He has honed his reflexes during his time in Italy’s Serie A. He had a 25% clean sheet rate for Parma in 25-26, despite his employers finishing only 12th in Serie A.

Japan are tipped to have a good chance of qualifying out of their group, and a well-drilled defensive back three should aid their cause. They kept a clean sheet in a recent friendly win in England.

Edouard Mendy (Senegal) - value at around 101.00

Mendy is one of the most commanding keepers in African football right now. He is the seasoned first-choice for Senegal at this summer’s finals. There’s no doubt that the Senegalese squad has the talent to reach the knockout phase. A strong showing in the round of 32 and 16 could catapult Mendy into the spotlight if he can shut out a well-fancied nation.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 best goalkeeper markets

Betting on the 2026 World Cup Golden Glove odds rewards finding a keeper who has delivered a remarkable individual performance and been part of a strong defensive unit. Here are some of the important things to think about when making your Golden Glove 2026 predictions this summer:

Focus on keepers in teams most likely to reach the last four - or even the final.

Look for nations with strong defensive records and clear defensive organisation.

Goalkeepers famed for being penalty-saving specialists are worth considering as they can grab the headlines.

Watch the latest injury news to keepers and defences to avoid backing stoppers with unsettled backlines in front of them.

Monitor tactical changes and watch how settled a team’s back line looks.

Steer clear of teams that concede high shot volumes, even if they win.

Don’t back a keeper on reputation alone - especially if their team doesn’t have a realistic knockout path.

World Cup 2026 Golden Glove betting FAQs

What is the Golden Glove award at the 2026 World Cup?

The Golden Glove is the prize given to the top-performing goalkeeper at the tournament. The award is decided by a technical panel that selects the winner after the final, based on their overall performance rather than any specific statistics.

How is the Golden Glove winner determined?

The final decision rests on the technical panel. Still, they take into account everything from clean sheets and the quality of saves through to their distribution and general command of the penalty area. Their performance in decisive moments, especially in the knockout stages, can also prove pivotal.

Do clean sheets guarantee the Golden Glove?

No, but they can certainly help. A keeper with fewer clean sheets can still win the Golden Glove if they produce bigger, more memorable performances for a nation that goes deep in the tournament.

Can a goalkeeper from a non-favourite nation win the Golden Glove?

Yes, a keeper on a surprise quarter-finalist or semi-finalist can emerge as the winner if they’ve played a key role. They may have delivered some standout displays with stunning saves or penalty shootout heroics. All of which can move the needle in the World Cup 2026 Golden Glove odds.

When is the best time to place a Golden Glove bet?

Many bettors prefer the window before the tournament begins. That’s when odds reflect uncertainty about progression, but the prices are often more generous at this stage. Other risk-averse punters wait for the group stage to clarify which teams look set for a deep run and the keepers in top form.

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