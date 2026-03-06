The top goalscorer at the World Cup will be awarded the Golden Boot. The easy-to-follow race is always one of the most popular betting markets.

Erling Haaland also features prominently in the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds on his debut tournament. We’ll review the current favourites, as well as some notable outsiders. There are also strategy tips for finding value in this market.

Latest World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds: main favourites

After one matchday, there is little to choose between the three leading contenders. Messi, Mbappe, and Kane are all available at a similar price.

The odds in this market reflect various factors, including team strength, expected playing time, and group difficulty. Even minor injuries can also lead to some significant price movements. Check up‑to‑date odds with licensed bookmakers.

Player National team Position Odds Notes Kylian Mbappe France Forward 3.50 Prolific World Cup record Harry Kane England Forward 4.00 2018 Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi Argentina Forward 4.50 Still the key man for the holders Erling Haaland Norway Forward 12.00 Tournament debutant with stunning club figures Kai Havertz Germany Forward 15.00 Big-stage performer

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

How World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting works

The Golden Boot winner is determined by the top scorer in the final tournament only. No goals scored during qualifying or play-off matches count.

In the event of a tie, the player with the most assists wins the Golden Boot. If those figures are level too, the award goes to whoever played the fewest minutes.

It is worth checking each bookmaker’s specific World Cup 2026 top scorer betting rules and T&Cs. Some may pay out to multiple winners in the event of a tie. Others may only reward the official Golden Boot winner.

Separate to that market, it’s also possible to bet on each team’s tournament top scorer, as well as goalscorers in each match.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot favourites: player‑by‑player analysis

The contenders for the Golden Boot usually play for teams expected to reach at least the quarter-finals. That means the main attackers for the likes of Spain, France, England, and Argentina are among the favourites.

Kylian Mbappe – around 3.50 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Mbappe is the main striker in a star-studded French attack. He has already improved his stunning record in this competition, with a brace against Senegal. The Real Madrid man has netted 14 goals in 15 World Cup matches for Les Bleus. The 27-year-old also scored 42 goals in 44 club appearances last term.

The 2022 Golden Boot recipient has already fired his side to two World Cup finals, with France winning one of them. Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the showpiece four years ago, and he’s a worthy favourite this time around.

Harry Kane – around 4.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Another former winner of this award, Kane, is also a leading candidate in 2026. England’s penalty taker scored six times to win the 2018 Golden Boot. He has already netted twice at this tournament, in a sharp opening display against Croatia.

With fixtures against Ghana and Panama to come, Kane could potentially lead the field by the end of the group stage. He is fresh from a stunning season with Bayern Munich, in which he netted 61 goals in 51 games. The Three Lions are looking good under Thomas Tuchel, and their captain is a really strong option in this market.

Lionel Messi – around 4.50 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Some big performances from elite players largely shaped the opening matchday of the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi arguably produced the best of those, with a fine hat-trick against Algeria. His Golden Boot odds shortened massively as a result of that display.

Messi is now level with Miroslav Klose as the all-time top scorer at the World Cup, with 16 goals. He has netted 10 times in his past eight matches in this competition. However, Argentina may lack the depth and energy required to go deep in this tournament again. That suggests the legendary forward is too short at his current price.

Erling Haaland – around 12.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

With a stunning 16 goals in World Cup qualifying in Europe, Haaland is also one to watch. A brace on the opening matchday against Iraq suggests this stage will only bring the best out of Norway’s talisman.

He is a proven Premier League performer at Man City, and has netted 57 times in 51 outings for his country. However, he will need his team to overperform to stand any chance of winning the Golden Boot. The absence of any easy remaining fixtures will also make it tough for the 25-year-old to lead the top scorer race.

Kai Havertz – around 15.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz isn’t known for being an elite goalscorer. However, he has scored at key moments throughout his career and will lead the line in a highly creative German team. That should leave him in contention if Die Mannschaft have a long run in North America.

Havertz netted twice against Curacao and is Germany's penalty taker. However, he will find it tougher against Ivory Coast and a defensively minded Ecuador side. Over the course of the tournament, the 27-year-old is likely to be edged out by a more clinical finisher.

Value picks and outsider options for the Golden Boot 2026

While Kane and Mbappe have won the last two, the Golden Boot doesn’t always go to a world-class striker. Before 2018, the three most recent winners of the big prize were Klose, Thomas Muller and James Rodriguez. One or two big performances against weak opponents in the group stage can make all the difference. Value can often be found in attacking players priced between 15.00 and 40.00.

Mikel Oyarzabal – around 41.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Having established himself as the first-choice striker for pre-tournament favourites Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal looks great value at long odds. He will benefit from the service of the likes of Pedri and Lamine Yamal. The Real Sociedad man averaged a goal every 74 minutes during qualifying. He also scored the winner in the final of Euro 2024, which suggests he can handle the big stage.

Vinicius Junior – a value pick at around 34.00

Vinicius Junior is another big-name attacker who could challenge if his team goes deep. While his international goalscoring record is unimpressive, Carlo Ancelotti knows how to get the best out of the wide forward. That was evident on matchday one, as the winger impressed with a goal against Morocco. Favourable remaining group fixtures could push the Real Madrid star into Golden Boot contention.

Luis Diaz – a value pick at around 41.00

While much will depend on how far Colombia go in the tournament, Luis Diaz offers plenty of potential. The winger had the season of his life at Bayern Munich, with 15 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches. He is the focal point of his national team’s attack. Diaz is already off the mark with a goal against Uzbekistan.

Notable players from different regions

Every World Cup sees one or two surprise packages emerge. That means players from unfancied teams outside of Europe and South America can still post impressive goal numbers.

Mohamed Salah – around 101.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Egypt’s ambitions at this World Cup will revolve around the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah. They’re in a weak group that also includes Iran and New Zealand. Big performances against those opponents could see the 33-year-old enter the Golden Boot race. However, it’d be a big surprise if the Pharaohs made the quarter-finals, which means Salah is only an outside candidate.

Folarin Balogun – around 31.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Host nations regularly overachieve at the World Cup, which brings USA attackers Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic into consideration. Of the two, Balogun is in better form, following a 19-goal return for Monaco. He netted twice against Paraguay in the opening game as the Stars and Stripes shone bright. The 24-year-old looks to offer value, with his team capable of reaching the last eight.

Ayase Ueda – around 101.00 to win the Golden Boot 2026

Japan were on a six-game winning streak heading into the World Cup, and could be dark horses for a long run. Their main striker is Ayase Ueda, who scored 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord last term. However, Hajime Moriyasu does tend to rotate his attacking players and make early changes. That means Ueda is not a serious contender for the Golden Boot.

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 top goalscorer

Golden Boot bets differ from match‑to‑match betting and require long-term planning. Four teams will end up playing eight matches at the 2026 tournament. It’s therefore essential to understand the dynamics of the competition.

Pay attention to potential mismatches in the group stage – the best forwards could dominate against the likes of Curacao and Haiti.

Prioritise players with the best chance of reaching the quarter‑finals or beyond – it will be difficult for those knocked out before the round of 16 to compete.

Look for players who take penalties for their national team.

Watch out for older forwards such as Kane, Messi, and Ronaldo being rested more frequently than in previous tournaments.

Consider teams that play attacking football and create more chances.

Look for players who are guaranteed starters, as many of the tournament favourites have real depth in attacking areas.

Keep an eye on the form and fitness levels of the leading candidates – some may be tired following long club seasons.

Combine Golden Boot bets with other props, such as team top scorer bets, to spread risk.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot betting FAQs

Do Golden Boot bets include goals scored in extra time and penalty shootouts?

Goals in extra time do count towards a player’s total tally. Penalties in regulation or extra time also contribute and can often be decisive factors. However, penalty shootout goals are not valid in terms of the Golden Boot race.

What happens if two or more players finish with the same number of goals at the 2026 World Cup?

Should there be a tie among players finishing on the same goals total, assists come into play. The award would go to the player who created the most goals. If it’s still level, whoever clocked up the fewest minutes across the tournament would triumph.

Is it better to back a favourite or a long‑shot in Golden Boot 2026 markets?

Spreading risk by backing a favourite, as well as one or two longer shots, can be the smart approach. The Golden Boot is not always won by one of the leading pre-tournament contenders. Only one of the previous five winners started out with odds under 15.00.

Can midfielders or defenders realistically win the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot?

It is possible for players who aren’t strikers to win the Golden Boot. However, the only recent example is Rodriguez as an attacking midfielder for Colombia in 2014. No defender has ever won it.

When is the best moment to place a Golden Boot bet: before or during the tournament?

Betting on the Golden Boot in the group stage can be the best time to spot value in the market. As the World Cup continues, big price shifts are to be expected, so bettors will need to keep tabs on daily developments.

+