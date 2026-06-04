Surprising route to knockouts for African dark horses

A record 10 African countries are competing at the 2026 World Cup. While all have tough runs, one outsider could sneak in through the back door.

Top African team Odds Morocco 3.25 Senegal 4.50 Ivory Coast 6.50 Egypt 8.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Who will wave the African flag?

Every four years, the African continent waits in anticipation to see which nation can go the furthest. While fans hope their country can go all the way and lift the coveted World Cup trophy, many are realistic about their chances. The continent is well aware that even the best local footballing nations fall short of global powerhouses from South America and Europe.

Usually, the Africa Cup of Nations provides excellent insight into the teams that should go far in the global showpiece. In this case, Senegal and Morocco were the finalists, with the winner eventually announced to be the latter.

However, both teams are in difficult groups and would encounter tough opposition even if they progress. Still, one African nation is most likely to go the furthest. It’s their route to the next round that makes us sit up and take notice.

Can Morocco repeat 2022?

Morocco were by far the best African team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four of the global tournament. They were brilliant in the group stage, beating Belgium and Canada, but their best was yet to come.

Morocco stunned Spain on penalties in the Round of 16. They bought their ticket to the semi-final by seeing off Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals. After lifting the AFCON trophy at home this year, many supporters hope they can once again be Africa’s leading force in North America.

They’re in Group C alongside Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland. There’s no doubt the Selecao will be their toughest opponents, while the Scots can go either way. However, the African side should certainly get the better of Haiti. According to Opta Analyst, Morocco have an 88.7% chance of automatically qualifying for the Round of 32 from the group, behind Brazil.

This scenario is very likely to play out. However, if the Atlas Lions do finish second, they’ll have to face the Netherlands in the first knockout round. With the quality the Dutch possess, Morocco will most likely exit the competition at this stage.

Senegal to turn AFCON anger into World Cup success

The Lions of Teranga won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on the field. However, they were stripped of the title by CAF after the tournament. The decision is likely to have left the West African nation furious. As a result, they head into this year’s World Cup with plenty of motivation. Their first appearance came in the 2002 showpiece. They stunned reigning world champions France 1-0 on the opening day of the tournament.

Since then, the Teranga Lions have been a threat on the global and continental stages. With Sadio Mane in their ranks and a host of players plying their trade across Europe, Senegal are likely to put in a worthy fight. However, they’re in Group I with Iraq, Norway, and France. The chances of a 2002 upset are slim, with this French team among the favourites to go all the way.

Norway have Erling Haaland, which means Senegal may have to settle for the best third-placed team in the group stages. If that does pan out, the African nation could face England in the knockouts, one of the favourites for the competition. While Senegal are a tough outfit, beating an English team oozing with young talent seems unlikely. They could go home at the Round of 32.

Do Ivory Coast have what it takes to go far?

When the Ivory Coast won their home Africa Cup of Nations in 2023, they were deemed as unworthy winners. The Elephants clawed their way to the final to eventually lift the continental trophy, but that campaign was surrounded by controversy. The head coach had decided to leave mid-tournament, but they managed to give their fans a glorious finish.

Since then, Emerse Fae has been the man behind the scenes. He’s witnessed huge improvements in the squad. Their performances in this year’s AFCON were far more admirable than three years ago. Also, their style of play seems to be back to near best.

The World Cup presents a different challenge for them, but they must be happy to be drawn alongside Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao. Beating the Germans will be near impossible, while the South Americans are tricky customers. The only convincing victory could come against Curacao. As a result, the Elephants could finish the group in third place.

If they are good enough to get into the last 32, they will likely face Portugal in the knockout phase. With Cristiano Ronaldo playing in his final World Cup, the European nation will do everything to give him one last hurrah. As a result, the Elephants’ journey is likely to end at this stage.

The dark horses to push through

Egypt endured a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations, with their performances falling short of the standards typically expected. Yet, they still made it to the semi-finals and finished the competition in fourth place. With Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in the squad, the North Africans will be confident of getting out of their group.

They’re in Group G with Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. All three could lose to the Pharaohs. Hossam Hassan’s men are given a 30.71% chance of making it to the Round of 16 and 11.35% for the quarter-finals by the Opta Supercomputer.

Realistically, if the Pharaohs can squeeze into third place, they should have a date with the United States in the knockout round. Egypt are certainly capable of seeing off one of the hosts, which would see them progress to the Round of 16. If things pan out the way they should, Argentina would likely await them in the next stage, where their tournament could come to an end.

While no one expects much from Egypt, they have a slightly easier path forward in the tournament. As a result, it’s worth backing the Egyptians to fly the African flag the highest at the 2026 World Cup.

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