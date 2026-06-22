Scotland vs Brazil predictions: History set to continue

Our betting expert expects Brazil to finish top of Group C on goal difference, extending their run of winning the group since 1982.

Best bets for Scotland vs Brazil

Over/under - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior at odds of 2.20 on Stake

1x2 & BTTS - Brazil & Yes at odds of 3.10 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Scotland 1-3 Brazil

Scotland 1-3 Brazil Goalscorers prediction: Scotland: Lawrence Shankland - Brazil: Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha

There is little for Scotland to complain about following their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the second group game. The African side dominated the Scots in every aspect of the game. However, Steve Clarke’s men are far from exiting the competition, thanks to their win against Haiti in their first outing.

The Tartan Army hope their team can qualify for the knockouts of the competition. Progression via one of the eight best third-place finishes in the tournament appears increasingly likely. At the time of writing, the Scots sit second in that regard, just behind Sweden.

Brazil showed what they’re capable of with a brilliant display against Haiti. That 3-0 victory must have lifted the team’s confidence heading into their third group game. Still, it came against one of the group’s weaker sides.

Furthermore, Brazil’s last three defeats in the World Cup group stages all arrived in their final game. That will concern the Selecao fans, but encourage the Tartan Army. We’re in for a cracker in Florida on Thursday.

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Brazil

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Patterson, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Ferguson, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Shankland

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Cunha

Goals are crucial for qualification

The last round of fixtures gave us a glimpse into what Brazil could turn out to be under Carlo Ancelotti. Their attack was free-flowing, and they posed a threat each time they ventured forward against Haiti. Additionally, Matheus Cunha leading the line was an exciting change.

As a result, they scored three goals, but there could have been more. That 3-0 scoreline meant that five of Brazil’s last six internationals finished with more than two goals on the board. Across their last five matches, the South Americans scored 15 goals at an average of three goals per game.

While Scotland’s matches have been far less goal-heavy, they could struggle to keep Brazil’s front line at bay. The Scots also carry a goal threat, having scored exactly four goals in two of their last four games. With goals becoming crucial for qualification, we could see the goal count rise in this one.

Scotland vs Brazil Betting Tip 1: Over/under - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74 on Stake

The man in form to join historical figures

We mentioned how Cunha led the Brazilian line against Haiti, scoring a brace on the day. He was certainly one of the standout performers. We also expected Vinicius Junior to be central to Brazil’s attack, which proved to be the case.

Vini stands on the brink of history after scoring against Haiti, his second goal in the group stages. Only four players have scored in all three group games for Brazil in their history. If Vinicius scores against Scotland, he’ll join the company of Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Romario, and Jairzinho.

On each previous occasion, the Selecao have gone on to win the whole competition. This is an encouraging sign for the five-time world champions. Vini has contributed six goals in his country’s last five matches, with three goals and three assists. For this reason, we’re backing him to be influential against the Scots.

Scotland vs Brazil Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior at odds of 2.20 on Stake

Brazil to extend unbeaten head-to-head record

This is the fifth meeting between the nations at a World Cup, with the previous three ending in defeat for Scotland. The Europeans have faced Brazil more than any other opponent (10) in their history without ever recording a victory. This fixture is Scotland’s ninth against South American opposition at a World Cup. Of the previous eight, six have ended in defeat for Scotland, while two ended in stalemates.

Brazil’s group stage record is impossible to ignore, as they lost just five of their 60 matches played. The Selecao won 42 games in that run, which indicates this will be an uphill battle for Scotland. Being undefeated in their recent five matches suggests they could get over the line here.

However, there is a serious chance for the Scots to get some joy on the day. Before Brazil’s 3-0 win the last time out, they hadn’t registered a clean sheet in six straight matches. As a result, Clarke’s men are likely to pierce the Brazilian defence, but still miss out on three points.

Scotland vs Brazil Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Brazil & Yes at odds of 3.10 on Stake

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