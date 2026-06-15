Portugal vs DR Congo predictions: Is global glory finally on the cards?

Our betting expert expects Portugal to make a statement to the rest of the world through a dominant opening display.

Best bets for Portugal vs DR Congo

BTTS - No at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Three-way handicap - Portugal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.40 on 1xBet

Player assists 1+ - Bruno Fernandes at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Portugal 2-0 DR Congo

Portugal 2-0 DR Congo Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo

While they’re not outright favourites, Portugal are still one of the teams that can realistically win the 2026 World Cup. This title has evaded them throughout their history. However, they possess a squad equipped to get the job done. They have serial club winners across the pitch, which is why A Selecao das Quinas are the dark horses.

The team is led by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is competing in his sixth finals, most engaged fans are already checking the 1xBet promo code to stay ahead of the curve. His form will be crucial in ensuring Portugal progress, both in this opening fixture and the tournament overall. If the European giants fail to secure the trophy this year, their future prospects remain uncertain.

DR Congo will not be content with merely participating on Wednesday evening or in Group K. With Colombia and Uzbekistan remaining, the African side will back themselves to advance from the group, at the very least. The Leopards navigated a complex qualification route for the World Cup. They defeated Nigeria in the CAF playoffs before succeeding in the inter-continental playoffs.

Sebastien Desabre’s troops came out on top when it mattered, but now they must show what they’re made of on the global stage. This meeting will be the first recorded one between the nations, meaning the African team have a clear opportunity to make history, staying on top of these updates is easier than ever with the best football betting sites.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs DR Congo

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Semedo, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Neves, Vitinha, Trincao, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo

DR Congo expected lineup: Mpasi-Nzau, Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe, Bongonda, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau, Mbuku, Wissa

Portuguese defence masterclass

Given the quality in Portugal’s squad, particularly their attacking contingent, they are expected to score plenty. They’ve scored exactly twice in each of their last three outings. Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez’s men netted 15 goals in their previous five matches, an average of three goals per game.

That will concern Desabre and his team, especially since they’ve been struggling for that fluidity in front of goal. The Leopards only scored four goals in their previous five internationals, an average of less than a goal per game. During that run, they failed to score in three matches (60%) after 90 minutes.

Additionally, A Selecao das Quinas kept clean sheets in two of their last four games. A similar pattern emerged across their last 10 outings, as half of those games saw just one team find the back of the net. Given the defensive quality Portugal possess, they are expected to frustrate the DR Congo forwards.

Portugal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Leopards to fail in their hunt

While Martinez’s defenders will aim to register a clean sheet, his attackers will consistently challenge the DR Congo defence. At the age of 41, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a significant threat to Axel Tuanzebe and company. The former Real Madrid forward holds the men’s record for international appearances with 227 caps and goals with 143 strikes.

When he’s tiring, PSG’s Goncalo Ramos is coming on to replace him, the shift in momentum makes the 1xBet app more relevant than ever for this matchup. This ensures sustained pressure on the African side. Portugal remain unbeaten in their last five matches, securing consecutive victories in their previous three. Seeing as they scored twice in each of those three wins, a similar outcome is likely at NRG Stadium in Houston.

DR Congo’s final fixture before the World Cup was against a struggling Chile side, yet Desabre’s team still lost. That means the Leopards are on a run of two games without victory, while that’s extended to three inside regulation time. After conceding twice against Chile, Portugal are well-positioned to register a 2-0 victory.

Portugal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Three-way handicap - Portugal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.40 on 1xBet

The assist king is primed

Backing CR7 to score is a logical option, but there is limited value in that market. However, the man behind him presents a strong alternative for an assist. Bruno Fernandes recently concluded his most creative campaign for Manchester United.

The midfielder broke the Premier League record for the number of assists in a single season, registering 21 in total for the campaign. He will operate effectively with Vitinha and Joao Neves behind him, giving him the freedom to focus on the attack. With Ronaldo ready to convert chances, Fernandes is likely to secure an assist.

Fernandes registered seven assists across his recent 10 outings for both club and country. For the national team alone, he recorded two assists in his last three appearances. It’s for this reason that we suggest throwing your weight behind Bruno to be Portugal’s creative conductor on Wednesday.

Portugal vs DR Congo Betting Tip 3: Player assists 1+ - Bruno Fernandes at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

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