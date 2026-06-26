Mbappe and Dembele leading France’s march towards World Cup glory

In the 2026 World Cup’s toughest group France have been clinical. Their forward line is the difference as they prepare to face Norway next.

2026 World Cup Odds France to win 3rd title 5.00 Mbappe to score anytime vs Norway 1.77 Dembele to score anytime vs Norway 2.65

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

France’s forward line is the difference

France are the team to beat at the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps' outfit have won their opening two group games, scoring six and conceding one in the process. Kylian Mbappe has netted four times along the way.

The depth in the squad is stunning, particularly in attack. The star-studded offensive roster features elite talents such as Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Maghnes Akliouche, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Since the end of Euro 2024, one of the nine forwards in their World Cup squad has scored 63% of France's goals. That statistic explains their status as favourites.

Ahead of their clash with Norway, even Erling Haaland admitted, "They're probably going to win against us. They're probably going to win the whole tournament."

France have conceded once in 180 minutes of tournament football. They have the squad depth to handle the demanding schedule. They have experience with back-to-back finals, winning in 2018 before losing in 2022. With Deschamps confirmed to be stepping down after this tournament, the motivation is clear.

The bookmakers have France as favourites, positioned ahead of heavyweights like Spain and Argentina. Meanwhile, Brazil, England, Germany, and the Netherlands are all priced longer.

France are guaranteed a place in the knockout phase, reaching this stage in eight consecutive major tournaments. Argentina are the only side that have bested this feat.

Les Bleus are undefeated in their last six World Cup games. Their last longer unbeaten streak was from 16 June 2018 to 26 November 2022, a run of nine games. The odds are short, but the value is real. France are the team to beat, and their forward line is the reason.

Norway have already qualified for the knockout rounds. Their defensive record is solid, but they conceded twice against Senegal. France are not expected to take their foot off the gas.

Mbappe and Dembele to put the Vikings to the sword

Mbappe has netted in back-to-back group games for France, with four goals from eight shots on target. He now has 16 World Cup goals, demolishing France icon Just Fontaine’s tally of 13. That brings him level with Miroslav Klose and two behind Lionel Messi's record.

Against Senegal, he opened his account with a low pinpoint strike before burying a 25‑yard stunner in stoppage time.

Against Iraq, he scored in either half. The first was another long-range finish, this time with his left foot in the top left corner. The second was a tap‑in after Dembele unselfishly squared the ball, capitalising on a defensive error.

This is the sixth time he has scored at least twice in a World Cup match, more than any other player in history. The Real Madrid marksman is averaging 1.03 goals per 90 minutes at the World Cup. He is France's all‑time highest goalscorer with 60, surpassing Olivier Giroud (57).

Norway conceded twice against Senegal. Their defence will be tested by the tournament's most potent forward, though they have their own ace in Haaland.

Accompanying Mbappe in attack is Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele. He ended a long wait in the second game against Iraq, scoring his first World Cup goal in 13 attempts. Picking up Olise’s defence-splitting pass, Dembele fired a low strike to seal an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Notably, four of Dembele's last five international assists have set up Mbappe, highlighting the exceptional chemistry between the two in the final third.

He had been the European forward with the most caps in major tournaments (World Cups and European Championships) without scoring before the Iraq match. That was his first goal in 20 such major appearances.

Dembele also provided an assist against Iraq, completing three key passes and attempting six dribbles. He is starting to find his rhythm in the famous blue jersey.

The back-to-back Champions League winner finished the 2025/26 season with 2,198 minutes played across all competitions. That translates to a goal involvement every 71 minutes, the highest in Europe behind Harry Kane.

Expect Norway to struggle against the fiery duo of Dembele and Mbappe, with Michael Olise backing them.

As the World Cup gathers pace, France are the team to beat. Mbappe is chasing history, while Dembele is beginning to find his rhythm.

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