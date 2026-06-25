Backing Lamine Yamal to start strongly against Uruguay

The talented teenager opened up his World Cup account for Spain against Saudi Arabia - and it won’t be his last goal at the global showpiece.

Lamine Yamal vs Uruguay Odds To score the first goal 5.00 Anytime goalscorer 2.20

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

La Roja aiming for top spot

Spain’s most important Group H fixture comes in the final game, and the Uruguay clash is one that they can’t afford to lose. If La Roja lose, and Cape Verde beat Saudi Arabia, then Luis De La Fuente’s men will finish third. That would be a very disappointing scenario for the pre-tournament favourites.

The Spaniards bounced back from their shock draw with Cape Verde by dominating the Saudis 4-0, but now need to build on that. The European outfit have definitely got what it takes to get the result they need, but La Celeste aren’t easy to beat. Yamal could play a crucial role in Zapopan.

Barcelona’s young starlet made his first start of the tournament last time out, and his nation looked much better for it. The 18-year-old only played the first half. However, with Luis De La Fuente building up his match fitness ahead of the knockout stages. Given what’s on the line this weekend, we’re expecting him to start once again.

The Spanish have never lost to the Uruguayans, winning three in a row; however, their last meeting was over a decade ago. It should be a fascinating tie at Estadio Akron.

How bettors can side with Yamal vs Uruguay

Yamal recorded five shots – including two on target – as well as getting his goal against the Green Falcons. His side went into the half-time break leading 3-0, a stark contrast to the 0-0 result against the men from Cape Verde. De La Fuente will be hoping for a similar scenario against Uruguay.

Should Yamal start, with the plan being 60 minutes or less as he continues to get up to speed, he’s definitely worth backing. Tipping him to score the first goal - just as he did against the Saudis – feels like a good shout. The teenager is Spain’s biggest threat and is instructed to try his luck and cut inside from the right to test the goalkeeper.

He might have been injured recently, but the attacker has had a superb season. He picked up 24 goals and 18 assists for Barca in 2025/26 and already has 19 G/A at international level. He’ll be eager to continue making an impact at this summer’s main event.

Yamal may have only entered the field in the 71st minute against Cape Verde, but he still completed the most dribbles. The youngster offered an immediate injection of pace and directness, even though they couldn’t break the deadlock. He can have the same impact as a starter against Uruguay as he did against the Saudis.

The La Masia player is at 2.60 to score at any time. Considering his minutes might be limited and managed, though, him scoring first (5.00) is a solid option. The significantly higher price might be the way to play this.

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