Best World Cup Betting Sites & Apps Ranked - June 2026

After what seemed like months of build up, the 2026 World Cup is finally here and the next five weeks are set to be packed full of footballing drama.

With this edition being the first to include 48 teams, the World Cup fever has been bigger than ever. As is often the case with major football tournaments, it isn’t a surprise that some of the best bookmakers in the world have a great selection of promotions and offers that you can make the most of.

In this guide we will reveal five of the best welcome offers and explain everything you need to do in order to snap them up. Let’s get the ball rolling.

Top 5 World Cup Betting Sites in 2026

Betting Site Welcome Offer Promo Code Stake 200% up to ₹120,000 STAKEGL 1xBet 400% up to ₹70,000 1GLIN CroreBet 700% up to ₹20,000 GLCRORE Parimatch 150% up to ₹50,000 + ₹300 Free Bet GOALPARI MelBet 200% up to ₹60,000 MELGOALIN

Stake

Stake is one of India’s largest online sports betting sites and has long been known for providing a great range of markets across the biggest sporting events in the world. The World Cup is no different.

Offering new customers a deposit match of 200% up to ₹120,000, there are very few bookmakers that can compete with Stake when it comes to value.

With a great selection of individual match and outright markets available throughout the World Cup, bonus funds can be used to predict the overall winner or what the half time score will be.

When it comes to the key terms and conditions, they are fairly straightforward. The minimum deposit is ₹500 and the bonus will be credited to your account within 24 hours of depositing. The wagering requirement is set at 40x your deposit and bonus funds.

Pros

Plenty of different World Cup markets to get involved with

Provides the potential for great value

Trusted partner

Cons

Wagering requirements are a little high

Accumulator bet minimums need to be met

1xBet

Another global powerhouse of the betting industry is 1xBet and just like Stake, they have a World Cup betting offer.

1xBet is offering new members the opportunity to claim a deposit match of 400% up to ₹70,000, 1xBet often likes to structure their bonuses in stages and this is no different for the World Cup.

Thousands of markets are available, from predicting the winner of each group to the golden boot winner, there is also the option to build and customise your own bets for each World Cup match.

With the bonus valid across the first four deposits that a new member makes, the bonus is divided as follows;

1st deposit - 100% bonus up to ₹20,000

2nd deposit - 100% bonus up to ₹15,000

3rd deposit - 100% bonus up to ₹10,000

4th deposit - 100% bonus up to ₹25,000

At each deposit stage the promo code 1GLIN, must be entered for any bonus funds to be allocated. Minimum deposits start at ₹300 across all four stages and any bets placed using bonus funds must be higher than odds of 2.00.

Pros

Minimum deposits are lower than rivals

Hundreds of different World Cup markets

Top line value is tremendous

Cons

The different deposit stages could be a little confusing to new bettors

Minimum odds of 2.00 or higher can make winning tricky

CroreBet

CroreBet is offering new customers a deposit match where a whopping 700% of any deposit up to a value of ₹20,000 will be matched.

One of India’s newest online sportsbooks, it is soaring in popularity and although it might not have the history of other betting sites within this review, their offering can’t be dismissed and the World Cup markets they offer certainly pack a punch.

Offering cashouts on single and accumulator bets, there is also the option to build your own bet on every tournament match.

Like 1xBet, the offer is distributed across four stages

1st deposit - 100% bonus up to ₹5,000

2nd deposit - 150% bonus up to ₹5,000

3rd deposit - 200% bonus up to ₹5,000

4th deposit - 250% bonus up to ₹5,000

The minimum deposit needed to trigger each deposit stage is ₹300. The bonus is available seven days after account creation and any qualifying bets made must meet odds of over 1.50. Before any withdrawals can be made, wagering requirements of 7x the bonus amount must be met.

Pros

Minimum bets are lower than rivals

Minimum deposits are friendly and lower than rivals

The potential percentage bonus is large

Cons

The different deposit stages could be a little confusing to new bettors

7-day window to use bonus funds could be restrictive

Parimatch

Parimatch offers new customers a welcome bonus that is a little different. As well as a matched deposit of 150% up to a value of ₹50,000, they also provide a ₹300 free bet on top, so it is certainly an offer packed with value.

Having launched in 2000, Parimatch is no stranger to the World Cup and their World Cup offering has every angle covered. They have a brilliant range of group and country specials that very few rival betting sites can match.

Any bonuses will be applied after 24 hours of the first deposit and there is a minimum of ₹100 that is needed to be made in order to activate it. There are a few watchouts. The wagering requirements are set at 16 x the bonus amount and there are minimum odds of any bets made with bonus funds of 1.96.

Pros

Has a great reputation for football betting

Hundreds of different outright World Cup markets

Minimum deposits are low and an added free bet makes it very appealing

Cons

Not as overly valuable in comparison to rivals

Small bonus window could be seen as too tight for some players

MelBet

MelBet is another popular bookmaker in India who has extensive coverage of the World Cup.

MelBet customers can enjoy a great range of pre-match and live betting markets for each game and they have a range of special features such as partial cashout, odds boosts and accumulator insurance that apply across World Cup markets.

Not to be outdone in the welcome offer value stakes, new customers will receive a 200% matched deposit up to a value of ₹60,000.

There are of course a few watchouts, these include a minimum deposit of ₹75. Any bonuses must be used within 30 days of account opening and before any bonus funds can be withdrawn at least 10x the bonus funds must be deposited.

Pros

Minimum deposit levels are low

Plenty of World Cup features and bonuses that can be used such as cashouts

Bonus window is long and provides time to use funds

Cons

Not as well recognised as rivals

Not as many World Cup markets as competitor betting sites

World Cup Betting Offer of the Week: Stake 90th Minute Payout Offer

Our World Cup betting offer of the week comes from Stake and their 90th minute payout offer. With hydration breaks and VAR set to be a feature of this summer’s action, games are likely to feature plenty of added time. However with Stake’s 90th minute payout offer, that added time will be of no concern to you.

Available across any World Cup single match market. If your team is leading by the time the clock ticks into the 90th minute (89:59) but then goes on to concede to either end the game in a draw or defeat, your bet will still be paid out as a winner.

The offer is only available on outright win markets before the game kicks off and there is a minimum bet of ₹500 that must be made to qualify.

What Makes a Good World Cup Betting Offer?

There are plenty of different factors that go into making a great World Cup betting offer and we will detail some of the things you should look out for.

Bonus Size vs Wagering Requirements

It’s not always a case of the bigger the bonus, the better the offer. Whilst big amounts can certainly catch the attention, the reality is that the wagering requirements are what makes an offer. If the wagering requirements are high, it is likely that withdrawing any winnings from bonus funds can be difficult to do. The industry average is around 35% - 40%. Anything lower is deemed as a good offer whereas higher limits can be limiting.

Eligible World Cup Markets

You want to ensure that any welcome bonuses cover the World Cup. All of the five offers we have highlighted can be used across the tournament but there could be others which can’t. Always check the small print to see if the World Cup is excluded.

Free Bets, Cashback, and Odds Boosts

There are many different types of World Cup offers that can be claimed. Free bets are one of the simplest as they offer a free shot at value and usually have very few requirements attached to them.

Cashback offers are rare and can be quite hard to find. If offered they will provide cashback often without the need to make wagering requirements. Odds boosts can provide added value and are now found across most online sports markets. There are usually terms and conditions attached to odds boosts which you will need to be mindful of.

Deposit Requirements and Promo Codes

Usually, before a welcome bonus can be claimed, a minimum deposit is needed and a promo code will have to be entered. The minimum deposit is usually quite low, but if not met, the welcome bonus may not be triggered. Promo codes are often needed to be plugged in at the deposit stage and a failure to do so can result in the offer being voided. Make sure the code is entered correctly to avoid any issues.

Key Terms to Check Before Claiming Any Offer

If you are looking for the best World Cup offers make sure you keep an eye on these terms to ensure that you are picking the best offer for you.

Minimum deposit - is the lowest stake needed in order to unlock a welcome offer. This will vary from bookmaker to bookmaker.

Wagering requirements - is what is needed to be met before any bonus winnings can be withdrawn. This is essentially what makes an offer as the higher the limit the harder it is to withdraw.

Minimum odds - minimum odds dictate what has to be met for bonus funds to be used. That usually starts around the 2.00 mark.

Eligible markets - not every market is eligible to be bet on with bonus funds. Study to see what criteria applies when using your bonus.

Expiry period - every bonus will have an expiration period. This is usually 30 days but some sites will have longer and shorter windows.

Maximum caps - there could be a cap applied to maximum winnings on any bonus funds. This will be detailed in the terms and conditions.

Opt-in requirements - you may be required to opt in to the offer before you can enroll to receive the funds. This could be as simple as ticking a box.

Final Thoughts on 2026 World Cup Betting Offers

Hopefully we have given you plenty to consider when it comes to selecting what type of World Cup offer works best for you.

The bulk of our featured offers include deposit matches and our highlighted bookmakers certainly provide plenty of bang for your buck.

When it comes to choosing what offer works for you, we would always recommend that you take a look at the terms and look past the amounts on offer. The different wagering requirements and exclusions can make what seems a great offer actually not so valuable. We would always recommend taking your time to choose.

The World Cup is set to be a sporting extravaganza which will provide plenty of memorable moments. Make sure that with whatever offer you decide to choose, bet responsibly and always stick within your limits.