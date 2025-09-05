Ukraine vs France predictions: Les Bleus star in doubt

Although France may not be at full strength, they should still be too strong for the Ukrainians in this match.

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Best bets for Ukraine vs France

France to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Kylian Mbappe as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

We expect France to win 3-1 again.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Ukraine and France are aiming for a strong start as they begin their pursuit of a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Looking to bet on this World Cup qualifying opener? Use 1xBet Promo Code for competitive odds on this Group D fixture. Serhiy Rebrov’s side have had a mixed run of form, having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. However, they’ve scored in four of their last six games, which gives them reason for optimism.

France, meanwhile, have been unpredictable recently. They haven’t drawn a game in over a year, and all of their last nine matches have featured two or more goals in them. They beat Germany 2-0 most recently, so they will be confident of winning in Poland.

Probable lineups for Ukraine vs France

Ukraine expected lineup: Trubin, Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Konoplya, Kalyuzhnyi, Sudakov, Shaparenko, Zinchenko, Tsyhankov, Yaremchuk

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Cherki, Doue, Mbappe

Les Bleus are too strong

Ukraine have had some decent results of late. They beat New Zealand 2-1 in their last fixture and achieved an impressive 3-1 win over Belgium in March. However, they suffered a heavy defeat to the Belgians afterwards, and were beaten 4-2 by Canada in June.

These mixed performances have created varied odds across online betting sites, where Ukraine's unpredictability offers interesting betting opportunities.

The French will fancy their chances because of their record, especially with their wealth of attacking talent. There are concerns over Ousmane Dembele, who was injured while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, but he has suggested it isn’t serious. Even if he doesn’t play, Didier Deschamps has plenty of other options.

Les Bleus should be too strong for their opponents to come in the end. However, as Israel, Croatia, and Spain have shown over the last year - France can be scored against. The Ukrainians have the ability to cause some problems.

Ukraine vs France Bet 1: France to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

The goalkeeper’s absence

One major factor in this tie could be the loss of the home side’s number one, Andriy Lunin. He was invited to play this month, but had to pull out due to a back injury. While Anatoliy Trubin is a capable replacement, he doesn’t have the same level of experience and is likely to be busy.

Additionally, Trubin is likely to be busy. This is because Deschamps’ wealth of attacking threats will be eager to cause problems at the beginning of their path to the World Cup. They’ve scored two or more in all of their last six matches.

The Ukrainians will also play their part, as seven of their last eight games featured over 2.5 goals. They’ve found the back of the net in six of them, and will be eager to get on the scoresheet in Wrocław.

Ukraine vs France Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Mbappe as the main threat

In a squad featuring the likes of Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Hugo Ekitike, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue, it’s difficult to single out just one threat. However, when Kylian Mbappe is leading the line, he’ll always be the most dangerous player.

The 26-year-old has had incredible success for club and country in recent years, and is already third on France’s list of all-time goalscorers. He needs to score eight more times to overtake Olivier Giroud (57), and it is very possible he will achieve that during this WCQ campaign. Rebrov and his side will be very wary of the threat he poses.

Mbappe has scored three times across three games for Real Madrid this season. So, he is in excellent form heading into this match. He is considered a good value bet at this time.