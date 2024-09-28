Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football betting expert offers up his best predictions and tips for five matches, from the Premier League, Championship and Europe this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's football action, we have done a deep dive and chosen the five best games for readers to check out, with some intriguing wagers attached.

Football Betting Tips

Brentford to beat West Ham @ 2.15 with Stake

Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham @ 2.30 with Stake

Burnley to win at Oxford @ 1.95 with Stake

Marseille to win at Strasbourg @ 1.95 with Stake

Atlético Madrid draw no bet vs Real Madrid @ 1.95 with Stake

All odds are courtesy Stake, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Back Bees to see off struggling Hammers

West Ham were thoroughly dismantled by a second-string Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday, losing 5-1 despite naming a relatively strong starting XI.

A lack of control in midfield cost them at Anfield just as it did in their 3-0 loss to Chelsea last Saturday and another London derby defeat could be on the way for the struggling Hammers.

Despite a plethora of injuries, Brentford have started their season strongly and given they have won all three of their matches at the Gtech Community Stadium this term as well as all three previous home Premier League games against West Ham, it could be worth backing the Bees to add to the Hammers’ misery this weekend.

Tip - Brentford to beat West Ham @ 2.15 with Stake

Tricky Trees could prove too strong for Cottagers

Nottingham Forest have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this term, going unbeaten in their opening five league matches, and could have too much for Fulham on Saturday.

The Tricky Trees won 1-0 at Anfield two weeks ago, were solid enough in a 2-2 draw with Brighton last Sunday and they should fare even better back at the City Ground, where they beat the Cottagers 3-1 last term.

Fulham have struggled on their travels this term, losing at Manchester United, drawing with promoted Ipswich and losing on penalties to Championship Preston in the League Cup, suggesting Forest are worth backing.

Tip - Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham @ 2.30 with Stake

Clarets can continue promotion push

Oxford have been exceptional at home this term, winning all four of their matches at the Kassam and conceding just one goal across those victories.

However, those wins have come against Norwich, Peterborough, Preston and Stoke and they could struggle against a far stronger Burnley side filled with Premier League talent.

The Clarets have already won at Luton and Leeds this season and should claim another huge three points on the road as they hunt for an immediate return to the top flight.

Tip - Burnley to win at Oxford @ 1.95 with Stake

Marseille may have too much for Strasbourg

Despite a fifth-minute red card, Marseille overcame the odds to beat Lyon 3-2 last Sunday and are keeping pace with PSG at the summit of Ligue 1, highlighting the talent in their squad.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have been exceptional this season, winning four of their five league matches, and should have far too much for Strasbourg, who are winless in three and could only manage a draw with promoted Angers in their last home game.

Tip - Marseille to win at Strasbourg @ 1.95 with Stake

Atletico Madrid might stun rivals Real

The biggest game in Europe this weekend will see Atletico host Real for the first Madrid derby of the season, with the champions looking far too short with the bookies.

Atleti have lost just one of their last five home matches against their rivals and given they are unbeaten in four games on their own patch this term, it could pay to back them in the draw-no-bet market against a Real side who have struggled on their travels this season.

Los Blancos have drawn with Mallorca and basement boys Las Palmas on the road this term, with their only away win coming against Real Sociedad thanks to two penalties, suggesting they should not be favourites for this derby.

Tip - Atlético Madrid draw no bet vs Real Madrid @ 1.95 with Stake