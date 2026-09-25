USA vs Peru predictions: Bounce back from World Cup disappointment

Our betting expert shares his predictions for USA vs Peru. The USA are likely to beat a team struggling for form and consistency.

Best bets for USA vs Peru

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.89 on 1xBet

First half 1x2 - USA at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Three-way handicap - Draw with a -1 handicap on USA at odds of 3.75 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 2-1 Peru

USA 2-1 Peru Goalscorers prediction: USA: Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman - Peru: Adrian Ugarriza

The USA are coming off a relatively successful home World Cup. The Stars and Stripes finished the competition in the Round of 16, but they should be proud of the performances they delivered. Mauricio Pochettino is now building towards 2030, with some significant omissions in his squad for this international break.

The US face Peru in one of four matches scheduled during this period, with Pochettino having 28 players at his disposal. Eight of them are in their first senior call-up, all aged 21 or younger. Veterans Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun were all left out as the coach wants to use this break to evaluate emerging talent.

After missing out on the recent World Cup, Peru are looking ahead to the next global showpiece. Former Brazilian manager Mano Menezes is tasked with leading the charge. La Bicolor also have four matches in this break, with Mexico, Canada, and Colombia among their opponents.

Menezes has overseen four matches during his tenure, winning just one so far. He hopes his men can replicate the victory they delivered against Haiti before the World Cup. Peru have selected a squad featuring 16 players from domestic clubs, while Burnley’s Oliver Sonne has also been included.

Probable lineups for USA vs Peru

USA expected lineup: Freese, Freeman, Richards, Miller, Robinson, Berhalter, Adams, Tillman, Reyna, Campbell, Pepi

Peru expected lineup: Gallese, Sonne, Gruber, Garces, Lopez, Pretell, Noriega, Yotun, Vidales, Velez, Ugarriza

Both teams are filled with goals

The USA conceded eight goals in their five matches at the World Cup. That’s an average of 1.6 goals per 90. They were also quite efficient in front of goal, scoring 11 goals in that run at 2.2 goals per match. It could be a case of the hosts outscoring the visitors at the end of the night in Orlando.

Peru have conceded eight goals across their last five matches, while scoring seven. Their most recent match was against the world champions Spain before the tournament commenced. La Bicolor scored once against La Roja, who only conceded one goal in eight matches at the tournament.

If Menezes’ men could breach the defence of the number-one-ranked team in the world, they could get past the United States. The two most recent head-to-heads produced goals for both teams on the day. Additionally, both teams have seen goals at both ends in three of their last five outings, making a case for it to happen again on Saturday.

USA vs Peru Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.89 on 1xBet

USA strike early

The USA developed a habit of making fast starts at the World Cup. Three of their five fixtures saw the Stars and Stripes find the back of the net within 15 minutes of the kick-off. Playing at home could have spurred the players on, encouraging them to deliver some joy for their fans.

Each of the last five matches saw the US score at least once in the first half. Pochettino has always been of an attacking mindset, and it’s clear that he wants his team to start quickly. The home side took a lead into the half-time break in three of those last five matches.

Meanwhile, Peru conceded inside two minutes against Spain, taking a 2-0 deficit into the break. They shipped a first-half goal in each of their last four matches in a row. Additionally, they trailed in three of their last four matches at half-time, which suggests the USA could hold an advantage at half-time once again.

USA vs Peru Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - USA at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

A unique betting opportunity

The USA are favourites to win this match-up as the home side. Yet, the value comes in the handicap market. With Peru expected to find the net, another slightly riskier but achievable option comes into play. The USA have never lost a game to the visitors, supporting the theory that they’re likely to win here.

However, both teams scoring could lead to a 2-1 scoreline. Taking the USA with a -1 handicap therefore provides an alternative angle, particularly given the potential value. The last time the USA defeated Peru, they also recorded a 2-1 victory.

With three wins in their last five matches, the US are in slightly better form. The gap in the rankings, with the USA 16th and Peru 50th, also points towards the hosts securing a positive result.

USA vs Peru Betting Tip 3: Three-way handicap - Draw with a -1 handicap on USA at odds of 3.75 on 1xBet

+