USA vs Chile predictions: Hosts to defend solid home record?

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this friendly match. The hosts are likely to secure another victory in this international window.

Best bets for USA vs Chile

First half first goal - USA at odds of 1.73 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

Three-way handicap -1 - USA at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet





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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 3-1 Chile

USA 3-1 Chile Goalscorers prediction: USA: Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams - Chile: Brereton Diaz

The USA will be aiming to end a long winless run against Chile in their upcoming friendly. If the North American side get past their visitors, it will be their first triumph in over 25 years against these opponents.

The home side kicked off the international break in spectacular fashion, beating Peru 4-1 over the weekend. Despite Mauricio Pochettino handing national team debuts to several players, the Stars and Stripes were far too strong for Peru. They scored three unanswered goals in the second half. Energizer Park is their next destination and they hold a strong record in St. Louis.

Chile’s start to the international window was quite different. The South Americans suffered a 1-0 defeat to Canada last week.

Their performance was disappointing, as they struggled to cope with their opponents. Nicolas Cordova’s men struggled to maintain their composure. Two players were sent off, leaving the team to play almost an entire half with nine men. Cordova has never suffered back-to-back defeats since taking over last year, something he’ll want to avoid on Wednesday morning. Chile have a good record against the US, but maintaining it this time could prove difficult.

Probable lineups for USA vs Chile

USA expected lineup: Freese, Freeman, M. Robinson, Campbell, A. Robinson, Berhalter, Adams, Reyna, Hall, Ellis, Tillman

Chile expected lineup: Vigouroux, Salinas, Villagra, Roman, Morales, Echeverria, Pizarro, Nunez, Gutierrez, Tapia, Brereton Diaz

USA to start strong in St. Louis

Once again, the USA started strong last week with another early goal. They opened the scoring against Peru in the fourth minute with a memorable debut goal from Justin Ellis.

Pochettino’s teams are known for their high-intensity starts. If the opponent is slow to react, or still feeling their way into the game, they usually pay the price and concede. USA have scored inside the opening 15 minutes in four of their last six matches

The USA struck first in the most recent meeting between these sides, with Christian Pulisic opening the scoring in the fourth minute. They also took an early lead in a previous friendly in South America, finding the net after just six minutes.

Chile started slowly against Canada and found themselves a goal down inside 12 minutes. The USMNT will look to capitalise on any slow start from the visitors here. This supports our prediction that the home side will score first in the opening 45 minutes.

USA vs Chile Betting Tip 1: First half first goal - USA at odds of 1.73 on 1xBet

Chile will threaten

Recently, the USA have been involved in some high-scoring games. Their last five outings produced 19 goals in total, an average of 3.8 in each. Pochettino’s men scored 11 goals in that run at an average of 2.2 goals per match.

That’s a healthy average from the home side, while scoring four with a refreshed lineup should concern Chile. The good news for Cordova is that the hosts conceded eight in that run, suggesting his side will have chances. Chile scored eight in their last five matches and will feel confident of keeping that going.

Five of Chile’s last six matches in all competitions saw both teams score, while the same is true for three of the USA’s last four matches. Additionally, each of the seven head-to-heads on record saw both teams score. That makes this a value pick.

USA vs Chile Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

Chile need to step up

Fans heading to Energizer Park in St. Louis will expect nothing less than a victory from the home team. That expectation comes from the fact that the USA have a perfect record of four wins from four at the venue, outscoring their opponents 15-3. The Stars and Stripes are also unbeaten in their last three head-to-heads against Chile on home soil. That run goes back to 1995.

The hosts have won five and drawn one of their last six matches against South American opposition. La Roja are searching for their first win over a North American team this decade.

Chile still have plenty to improve on after last week’s performance. They appeared unsettled and struggled to find any rhythm, while their lack of attacking threat could be exposed by an energetic USA side. Given the hosts’ recent record against South American opposition, they have enough quality to win this by at least two goals and cover the -1 handicap. Against a team that boasts energy and creativity, it’s difficult to see anything but a comfortable USA victory that meets this handicap line.

USA vs Chile Betting Tip 3: Three-way handicap -1 - USA at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

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