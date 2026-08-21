Torino vs AC Milan predictions: Milan won’t have it all their way

Our betting expert expects Torino to give AC Milan a tough time, especially at home, where they should be good enough to avoid defeat.

Best bets for Torino vs AC Milan

Double chance - Torino/Draw at odds of 1.81 on Parimatch

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.81 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Giovanni Simeone at odds of 3.65 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Torino 2-2 AC Milan

Torino 2-2 AC Milan Goalscorers prediction: Torino: Giovanni Simeone, Nikola Vlasic - AC Milan: Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The Italian domestic season gets underway this weekend. Torino host AC Milan in what promises to be an exciting watch. The hosts have gone through a managerial change, bringing in Ignazio Abate to replace Roberto D'Aversa in the summer. He’s already overseen one competitive match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Torino.

The Bull booked their spot in the next round of the Coppa Italia with a win over Carrarese last weekend. This fixture holds extra significance for Abate, as he takes on the club where he spent the majority of his career. Still, three points are what he will be chasing come Sunday night.

AC Milan have also changed the guard, with Ruben Amorim replacing Massimiliano Allegri in the summer. His pre-season campaign wasn’t ideal, as Milan went on a three-game winless streak. However, several first-team players weren’t available.

Amorim must be encouraged by his side’s performance against his former club Manchester United last week. The Rossoneri came from behind twice in that game, and won it by two clear goals at the final whistle. Milan fans expect more of the same, as they aim to improve on last term’s fourth-place finish.

Probable lineups for Torino vs AC Milan

Torino expected lineup: Mascardi, Comuzzo, Coco, Comert, Pedersen, Gineitis, Fitz-Jim, Cacciamani, Vlasic, Casadei, Simeone

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers, Ramos

Torino have proved tricky for Milan

Milan head into this game as heavy favourites, largely due to their higher finish in the league last season. However, the Rossoneri will likely need time to adapt to Amorim’s methods. The fact that they only won one of four pre-season matches suggests they are still finding their form.

That could offer the hosts a chance to grab all three points, or one at the very least. Torino’s pre-season was great, as they won four of the five games they played. The Bull enter this game on the back of four consecutive victories, which will give them a timely confidence boost.

Torino will also be at home for the first game of the season. Milan have struggled at this venue in the past, winning just one of their previous five visits. The home side won three of those games, while the last five head-to-heads across all venues produced two wins apiece for the teams.

As a result, we could be in for an upset on Matchday 1 of Serie A. A stalemate could be a more realistic outcome, as both teams find their way into a new campaign.

Torino vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Torino/Draw at odds of 1.81 on Parimatch

Expect a flurry of goals

Both sides have demonstrated their quality in the final third in pre-season as well as last term’s Serie A. Amorim’s men scored seven goals in their recent four outings, averaging 1.75 goals per game. Three of their last four matches saw both teams score.

Torino have only blanked in one of their previous six matches, scoring seven goals in that run. Last season, the Maroons saw both teams find the back of the net in 63% of their home Serie A games, the joint-most in the division. Meanwhile, Milan were ranked fourth for the number of away goals scored, behind only Como, Bologna, and champions Inter Milan.

In addition, each of the last six meetings between the sides saw both nets bulge. Five of those six head-to-heads saw a minimum of five goals scored in the game, with one match ending with three goals. History has shown this fixture to be quite productive in the final third, and we expect the same for this Sunday’s clash.

Torino vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.81 on Parimatch

Building on a decent opening

Giovanni Simeone hopes his permanent move to Torino turns into a turning point in his career. The Argentine spent two years at Napoli, where he only managed 14 goals in 103 appearances for the club. He spent last season on loan at Torino, where he led the line with more efficiency.

Simeone scored 11 goals in 32 Serie A matches last season, and he’s already opened his account for Torino this term. The forward netted the only goal in the Bulls’ Italian Cup win last weekend.

He had his name on the scoresheet last time these teams met, which is why he’s our pick to score at some point on Sunday.