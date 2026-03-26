South Africa vs Panama predictions: Tight friendly draw

Our betting expert expects a tight affair, especially since the hosts are missing some regular players. Consequently, a draw is likely.

Best bets for South Africa vs Panama

BTTS - Yes at odds 2.115 with 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds 3.49 with 1xBet

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 2.489 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 1-1 Panama

South Africa 1-1 Panama Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Oswin Appollis; Panama: Kadir Barria

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South Africa are gathering for the first time since their exit from the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Head coach Hugo Broos is reportedly still disappointed by his team's performance in their quarter-final defeat to Cameroon. However, he is now experimenting with his squad selection ahead of the World Cup in North America.

Fringe players in the Bafana Bafana squad must use this international window to prove themselves. With just over two months remaining until their opening game against Mexico, the nation are looking for positive signs from the team. South Africa are hoping to advance from the group stage for the first time in their history this June.

Preparations for that major tournament begin this week. This is only South Africa's second clash with Panama in their history, and they will want to make a strong statement. They shouldn't underestimate the underdogs, as they are formidable opponents.

The visitors topped their CONCACAF qualification group to secure only the second World Cup finals appearance in their history. At the 2018 tournament, Los Canaleros finished last after losing all three of their group games and conceding 11 goals. Thomas Christiansen, the manager tasked with guiding the Red Tide at the global tournament, will use this two-legged friendly to evaluate his squad.

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Probable lineups for South Africa vs Panama

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Sibisi, Kabini, Mokoena, Zwane, Adams, Mofokeng, Appollis, Magkopa

Panama expected lineup: Samudio, Cordoba, Krug, Ramos, Andrade, Gutierrez, Yanis, Murillo, Harvey, Díaz, Barria

Both sides offer an attacking threat

South Africa's attack could perform very well on home soil. They are in excellent scoring form, having found the back of the net in six of their last seven international matches. Their previous four competitive fixtures produced six goals, an average of 1.5 goals per game.

Interestingly, Panama have a similar record, having failed to score just once in their last seven matches. They have netted 10 goals during that run, recording an average of 1.42 goals per game. Because of this, the visitors will not just defend and absorb pressure; they are likely to attack the hosts.

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Three of Bafana Bafana's last four outings produced goals at both ends, as they conceded six goals during that run. Meanwhile, both teams scored in three of Panama's last five games. Therefore, this first meeting in 21 years is likely to feature goals at both ends of the pitch.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds 2.115 with 1xBet

Strong home record meets resilient visitors

The South African team are confident of winning this match, especially with home advantage. Bafana are unbeaten in their last 11 home internationals, although this statistic includes tournaments that only feature locally based players.

The home team's last defeat was an awarded 3-0 loss against Lesotho after they fielded an ineligible player. Aside from that result, the hosts' last home defeat was long before 2024. That is an impressive record that Panama hope to end.

The visitors are in good form themselves, having lost only one of their last 10 international matches in regular time. During that run, Panama have drawn five times and won four games, proving that they are not easy to defeat. The Red Tide are also unbeaten in their last six away matches, winning four of those encounters.

As a result, it will not be a surprise if these teams draw the first of their two friendlies. They might also play cautiously as they prepare for the second match, which takes place four days later. With both teams losing their most recent fixtures, backing a draw is a smart bet.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds 3.49 with 1xBet

Goals at a premium

While both teams have been effective in front of goal recently, this opening friendly is unlikely to be a high-scoring match. With several changes expected in both squads, there will likely be a lack of rhythm, which will affect them in the final third.

It is worth noting that six of Panama's last eight matches featured fewer than three goals. The visitors conceded only six goals during that period, suggesting their defence is much stronger than those of some of the teams Bafana have recently faced.

As both sides ease into this international break and make many changes to their teams, goals will likely be limited. Therefore, we expect this clash to feature fewer than three goals.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 3: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 2.489 with 1xBet

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