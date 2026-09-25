South Africa vs Guinea predictions: Test for the new Bafana coach

Our betting expert shares predictions for this AFCON qualifier, with South Africa likely to edge the game thanks to home advantage.

Best bets for South Africa vs Guinea

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.46 on Stake

1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.81 on Stake

First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.93 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 1-0 Guinea

South Africa 1-0 Guinea Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Oswin Appollis

South Africa made history at the 2026 World Cup. Bafana Bafana qualified for the knockout phase of the global showpiece for the first time ever. Despite their tournament ending against Canada in the Round of 32, the nation was proud of the team and what they achieved.

However, a lot has happened since then. Hugo Broos has called it quits, leaving the Bafana head coach position vacant. It was only a few days ago that the South African Football Association confirmed Pitso Mosimane as the new head coach. This marks his second spell in charge of the national team. He knows local coaches tend to face greater scrutiny than their foreign counterparts.

Mosimane’s job is to continue what Broos started and help the team qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana must capitalise on their home fixture, as their next two games will take place in Cairo. Guinea’s players travelled to South Africa in stages to give themselves time to acclimatise. The team aim to secure a place at their 15th AFCON finals.

Paulo Duarte reached the one-year mark as Guinea head coach in August, although he has taken charge of just five matches during his tenure. The problem for the Portuguese mentor is that his team have only won one of those games. They are winless in 2026, which doesn’t look great heading into this opening qualifier.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Guinea

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Okon, Kabini, Sibisi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Rayners

Guinea expected lineup: S. Sylla, Fofana, Soumah, Konate, Diakite, Bangoura, M. Sylla, Balde, S. Cisse, O. Camara, Guirassey

Quiet night for keepers

South Africa have struggled to produce enough attacking threat. Chances are difficult to come by, as seen in their last outing against Canada. Bafana didn’t create any big chances and recorded an xG (expected goals) of 0.14 compared to the opposition’s 1.38.

Creating is not a problem for Guinea. They took 15 shots in their last outing against Northern Ireland, with an xG of 1.18, but their finishing let them down. Four of Guinea’s last five matches have produced fewer than three goals.

The hosts have similarly been involved in low-scoring games, with their last six matches all producing fewer than three goals. Additionally, two of the last three head-to-heads ended with no more than two goals. Consequently, it’s worth backing a slow day on the goals front.

South Africa vs Guinea Betting Tip 1: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.46 on Stake

Fine margin victory expected

Based on rankings alone, South Africa should see this over the line. The home side enter this game 55th in the world compared with Guinea in 81st. Despite a change in head coach, Mosimane has called up largely the same players that Broos would’ve recruited.

Playing at home in front of a packed Orlando Stadium will also benefit South Africa. While Bafana won just one of their last six games, they were held to stalemates in three and lost twice. Meanwhile, the National Elephants head to Johannesburg on the back of two consecutive defeats.

The Syli National haven’t won any of their last four matches, which should encourage the home team. The three head-to-heads are split evenly, with one win apiece for both sides. However, South Africa’s victory against Guinea came in August last year, which is why we suggest backing the home side to just edge it.

South Africa vs Guinea Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.81 on Stake

Goals could come after the break

With this being the first game for both nations since June, the teams could struggle to find their ideal combinations. While there are brilliant individual players on both sides, building as a team will take time. This is even more true for the home side, who are now playing under a new coach.

With that in mind, the first 45 minutes could be a scrappy affair, without many chances at goal for either side. South Africa’s recent two matches saw them head into half-time level on terms. They went on to win one of those games but were beaten in the other. Guinea’s previous three matches saw them go into the break with a 1-0 deficit. However, they should have enough to prevent that from happening again this weekend.

When these teams clashed in August last year, the game finished 1-1 at half-time. South Africa scored within 10 minutes of the restart before going on to secure the victory. A similar path is expected here. However, a goalless first half is more likely, with the match opening up in the second period.

South Africa vs Guinea Betting Tip 3: First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.93 on Stake

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