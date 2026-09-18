Sevilla vs Barcelona predictions: Hosts to suffer 2nd home defeat

The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán has been a happy ground for Barca. They have lost only one of their last 10 visits to Sevilla in La Liga.

Best bets for Sevilla vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Stake

Barcelona to score 2+ first-half goals at odds of 2.50 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction: Sevilla: Stassin - Barcelona: Yamal, Raphinha x2

Fourth-placed Sevilla host La Liga leaders Barcelona at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Sunday. The home side aim to become the first side to take a point off Hansi Flick’s men.

Luis García Plaza's side sit inside the top four after six games. Four La Liga wins include a 3-1 success at Athletic Bilbao in August. They also won 1-0 at ten-man Deportivo on Wednesday night. Sevilla finished 13th last season under two managers, so to be sitting in the European qualification spots at this early stage is encouraging.

Sevilla’s only defeat in the 2026/27 La Liga thus far was a 3-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. This particular result is a concern for the weekend, as it shows they still lack the ability to compete with La Liga’s elite. Rubén Vargas and Arouna Sangante will sit this one out through injury.

Barcelona are seemingly in a league of their own right now. They have a 100% La Liga record, having scored 28 goals in the process. They also romped to a 5-1 win in their first Champions League league-phase fixture with Feyenoord.

Hansi Flick is operating without a recognised centre-forward - and it’s working beautifully. Raphinha leads the line as a false nine and has been in outstanding form. The Brazilian netted a hat-trick in the 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain sidelined this weekend.

Probable lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona

Sevilla expected lineup: Vlachodimos, Juan Iglesias, Castrín, Kike Salas, Suazo, Agoumé, Fofana, Kochorashvili, Sierra, Stassin, Correia

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan García, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Espart, Rodri, Fermín López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Sevilla to get on the scoresheet but ultimately lose

Both teams have scored in each of the last five meetings between these sides. Sevilla have found the net in five of their last six competitive games.

They also landed a rare 4-1 victory over Barcelona on this ground in October 2025. Sevilla scored three at Athletic Bilbao last month.

Flick's side have conceded in three of their last four outings, so the clean sheet angle is well and truly over for now. Even Levante found a way through twice against them last weekend. A Barcelona win remains the overwhelmingly likely outcome. At a 41.7% implied probability to win and concede, this looks like the top value bet from our Sevilla vs Barcelona predictions.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Barca’s games are anything but quiet in 2026/27

Barcelona have produced four goals or more in all but one league game this season. Their six matches have yielded five, two, seven, five, six and nine goals respectively.

Only their 2-0 win over Athletic Club fell short of clearing this line. Two of Sevilla's six games have also featured four or more goals.

Sevilla have scored nine and conceded six in their opening six games. The hosts shipped three at home to Atlético already. Barcelona have scored 28 times in six league outings. Flick shows no interest in managing games out quietly, so backing 4+ goals at a 55.56% implied probability seems fair.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with Stake

Value on Flick’s men to do some first-half damage

Barcelona have cleared this line in all three away league games this season. They won 5-0 at Elche and repeated the scoreline at Valencia. A 4-2 victory at Levante followed the same pattern. An implied probability of 40% for Barca to score twice in the opening 45 minutes looks surprisingly low.

Flick's side start fast and often settle matters before the interval. Raphinha struck inside three minutes against Feyenoord in the Champions League too. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring on six minutes at Mestalla.

Gordon and Yamal are tasked with stretching defences from the outset. Sevilla will have to defend deep from the first whistle.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 3: Barcelona to score 2+ first-half goals at odds of 2.50 with Stake

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