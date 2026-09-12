Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano predictions: Real to win at a canter

Real Madrid have scored four goals twice at home this season. Rayo have conceded 10 in four games, making this a difficult test for the visitors.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

Both teams to score (yes) at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet

Real Madrid -2 (handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

Jude Bellingham to score or assist at odds of 1.77 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid 4-1 Rayo Vallecano Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Mbappé x2, Vinicius, Bellingham - Rayo Vallecano: Camello

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday. Kick-off is 20:00 BST on Matchday 5 of La Liga. The hosts played Inter on Tuesday night, winning their first Champions League league-phase game of 2026/27.

José Mourinho's side sit 3rd in La Liga with nine points from four games. They beat Espanyol 2-1, Real Sociedad 4-1 and Málaga 4-0 before an unexpected loss at Real Betis, where they failed to score.

Kylian Mbappé and Federico Valverde earned a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter. Mbappé leads the club's scoring charts with four goals. Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin are all injured this weekend.

Rayo arrive with four points from four games under new coach Beñat San José. A 3-2 win over Racing Santander last weekend was their first of the season. They finished eighth in La Liga last term, but repeating that achievement already seems difficult.

Sergio Camello scored twice in the 5-2 defeat at Barcelona. Isi Palazón, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd and goalkeeper Augusto Batalla are all sidelined.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Camavinga, Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius, Mbappé

Rayo Vallecano expected lineup: Cárdenas, Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pelayo Fernández, Bouare, Valentín, Unai López, De Frutos, Camello, Álvaro García

Both sides seem vulnerable at the back

Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between them. Rayo scored twice against Barcelona last month, with Sergio Camello getting both goals. Barcelona were conceding at a similar rate to Madrid.

Mourinho's team have conceded in three of their four league games. Inter also found a way through at the Bernabéu on Tuesday.

Rayo have scored in three of their four league outings this season. San José wants his side to press high rather than sit deep. An implied probability of 50% looks low, given both teams favour an attacking approach.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 1: Both teams to score (yes) at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet

Madrid set the pace at home

Real Madrid have won by four goals twice already at the Bernabéu this season. They beat Real Sociedad 4-1 and Málaga 4-0 in front of their own supporters.

Rayo have conceded 10 goals in four league games. They lost by a three-goal margin (5-2) at Barcelona and shipped two more against Racing Santander.

Additionally, Rayo lost 2-1 to Sevilla on the opening weekend. Mourinho's side created eight big chances against Inter on Tuesday. The main concerns are a narrow 2-1 win over Espanyol and that defeat at Betis. Backing this handicap line at an implied probability of 52.6% looks fair.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 2: Real Madrid -2 (handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

Bellingham is central to Madrid’s attack

Jude Bellingham has four goal contributions in four league games. Two goals and two assists represent a strong return for a midfielder, particularly after a demanding summer at the World Cup with England.

Bellingham scored in the 4-0 win over Málaga last month. He also picked up a Ballon d'Or nomination this year. Mourinho is using him in the number 10 role behind Mbappé.

That position puts him at the sharp end of almost every attack. Rayo are without Isi Palazón and have conceded 10 goals already. Their midfield will struggle to track runners into the box.

Despite a 100% goal contribution strike rate thus far, we can back him to score or assist at an implied probability of 56.50%. This is the most obvious value play from Saturday’s Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano predictions.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 3: Jude Bellingham to score or assist at odds of 1.77 with 1xBet

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