Poland vs Nigeria predictions: Pride on the line in Warsaw

Our betting expert expects a close matchup between these two nations, but the visitors could edge it based on past results and current form.

Best bets for Poland vs Nigeria

Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw at odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Poland 1-2 Nigeria

Poland 1-2 Nigeria Goalscorers prediction: Poland: Robert Lewandowski; Nigeria: Alhassan Yusuf x2

This clash involves two nations that will miss the 2026 World Cup. Poland were knocked out of the global showpiece by Sweden in the playoffs in March. Nigeria suffered the same fate against DR Congo.

Both teams will meet in a friendly on Wednesday at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. Poland were involved in a similar fixture last weekend, which didn’t end well for them. Jan Urban's side lost to Ukraine, which means another defeat will result in one of their poorest runs since 2024.

Nigeria are in a better situation, though, who flattered to deceive at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. The Super Eagles seem to be improving under Eric Chelle’s leadership. They’re now reaping the benefits and are on an excellent run of form, starting with the Unity Cup in London.

However, Nigeria will be without their superstars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen. The Atleti forward needs a rest after a busy season, while the former Africa Player of the Year is trying to sort out his club football future. Consequently, other players will have a chance to prove themselves,the current Best Football Betting Sites is an essential tool for any fan following this development.

Probable lineups for Poland vs Nigeria

Poland expected lineup: Bulka, Wisniewski, Kedziora, Kiwior, Pyrka, Zielinski,

Piotrowski, Zalewski, Swiderski, Kaminski, Lewandowski

Nigeria expected lineup: Okonkwo, Oputa, Nwaiwu, Ogbu, Igboke, Yusuf, Nnadi, Tijani, Otele, Durosinmi, Moffi

Riding the purple patch

Poland have been going through a poor patch of form recently. They enter this friendly on the back of consecutive defeats. However, Urban will rely on his team’s prior form, which saw them unbeaten across seven consecutive internationals.

However, those two blips are what will encourage the visitors. Nigeria are in great form, winning the Unity Cup for a second year running last week. Effectively, the Super Eagles haven’t tasted a defeat inside 90 minutes since a friendly against Egypt in December last year.

That’s 11 consecutive games, where they’ve avoided finishing on the wrong side in regulation time. It’s worth noting that three of their last six outings ended in a stalemate, which is why there is value in the double chance bet, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current 1xBet Promo Code.

Poland vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw at odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

Breaching the opponent’s defence

With Robert Lewandowski leading the line for the hosts, they will always be in with a shout of scoring. Last weekend’s blank was Poland’s first since September 2024 in the Nations League. They’ve scored at least once in the following 16 internationals until last week’s defeat.

Furthermore, the home side have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their most recent five outings. While Nigeria are lacking some of their best attacking players, they’d back themselves to find a way past the hosts’ defence.

Despite keeping their opponents at bay in their previous two matches, Nigeria will likely concede to Poland. Eight of Nigeria’s last 16 games produced goals for both teams, while four of Poland’s last five also saw both teams register goals. As a result, both sides are likely to find the net.

Poland vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Both sides efficient in front of goal

With the attacking players on display for both teams, we expect the goal count to rise on Wednesday night. Urban’s charges scored eight goals in their last five matches, an average of 1.6 goals per game. Defensively, they conceded nine goals during that same run, resulting in an average of 1.8 goals per game.

Chelle’s troops will see opportunities to score and go for it from an attacking perspective. Savvy players are already utilizing the 1xBet Review to secure their position. Nigeria scored nine goals in their last four games, an indication of their prowess in front of goal.

It’s worth mentioning that three of the Super Eagles’ last four matches saw the goal count rise to more than two. Additionally, the same can be said of three of Poland’s most recent four outings. As a result, plenty of goals wouldn’t be surprising on Wednesday night.

Poland vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

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