Netherlands vs Serbia predictions: Top spot in the group on target

Our betting expert expects the Netherlands to dominate this game. Despite several injuries, the home side should secure maximum points.

Best bets for Netherlands vs Serbia

Netherlands to win both halves - No at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Totals - Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

1x2 & BTTS - Netherlands & No at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Serbia

Netherlands 2-0 Serbia Goalscorers prediction: Netherlands: Mexx Meerdink, Crysencio Summerville

The Netherlands remain in contention to finish the international break top of Nations League A Group 2 after drawing 2-2 away to Greece. The high-flying Greeks were on course to cause another major upset in the competition. Yet, a dominant second-half display from the Oranje changed the course of the game.

Xavi’s men were staring down the barrel of defeat at half-time in Thessaloniki. However, they fought back after the break to secure a point and extend their unbeaten run.

The hosts enter Matchday 4 in second place, two points behind Greece. If Germany can do them a favour on Sunday night and beat the Ethniki, Xavi’s men can end this part of the window in top spot. For that to happen, the hosts need to see off Serbia at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven this weekend.

Unfortunately for the visitors, three defeats in three matches have left them facing the prospect of relegation to League B. Serbia lost 2-0 to Germany on Matchday 3, leaving them bottom of the group without any points. At this stage, it would take a miracle to rescue Veljko Paunovic’s men from the drop.

The Eagles have one more home game remaining after this, and they face a trip to Greece on the final matchday. Any chance of survival starts on Sunday night, as three points are now a must for Serbia. With the hosts blighted by injuries, the travelling side hope an upset is possible.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Serbia

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Timber, van Dijk, van de Ven, Veerman, Gravenberch, Summerville, Reijnders, Lang, Meerdink

Serbia expected lineup: Petrovic, Nedeljkovic, Erakovic, Gudelj, Babic, Kostic, Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Cvetkovic, Lukic, Jovic

Oranje’s dominance in one half

One thing is clear from watching the Netherlands under Xavi: they often improve after the break. That was clear against Greece. The Netherlands offered little threat in the opening half, managing just one shot on target and failing to create a big chance. By contrast, they dominated the second half, registering 14 shots, enjoying 77% possession and putting four shots on target.

Although it’s an unsustainable approach, it has worked for the hosts so far. It’s been a while since the Netherlands were in charge of a game by winning both halves and dispatching their opponents. The Oranje managed to win both halves in only one of their last 10 outings, which was a group game at the World Cup against Sweden.

Each of their last five matches saw the Netherlands win only one half of football or none at all. Interestingly, the reverse fixture against Serbia produced a first-half win for Xavi’s men, but they could only settle for a second-half 1-1 draw. Given the injuries affecting the hosts, that trend is likely to continue on Sunday night.

Netherlands vs Serbia Betting Tip 1: Netherlands to win both halves - No at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Serbia lack firepower on the road

Serbia’s strength lies in playing at home, while their most recent away outing at the Allianz Arena exposed some of their weaknesses. Their two home fixtures in the Nations League saw the Eagles produce 20 shots in total, 10 of which were on target. Their xG (expected goals) were 1.42 and 1.32, with the latter coming against the Netherlands.

However, their only away date in this competition told a different story. Paunovic’s men were completely shut out last Thursday night, with Germany restricting them to just one shot in 90 minutes. Serbia’s xG on the night was 0.01, with only three touches in the opposition box.

With Jurrien Timber and Virgil van Dijk as the centre-back pairing, the Netherlands should be capable of dealing with the visitors. The Eagles have blanked in four of their last five away dates, with those games producing fewer than 3.5 goals.

Netherlands vs Serbia Betting Tip 2: Totals - Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Hosts to extend their streak

The Netherlands’ late equaliser in Greece extended their unbeaten run to 19 competitive matches in regulation time. Including international friendlies, that run stands at eight games.

The hosts will also take confidence from Serbia’s recent form, with the visitors having lost their last five matches. Since gaining independence, Serbia have faced the Netherlands twice, and it hasn’t worked out for them.

The hosts won the reverse fixture 2-1, while the previous meeting was at the 2006 World Cup, where an Arjen Robben goal gave the Dutch the victory. The Netherlands also hope to keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

Netherlands vs Serbia Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Netherlands & No at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

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