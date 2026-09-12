Inter Milan vs Udinese predictions: Visitors to put up a fight

Udinese landed a shock Serie A win at Inter this time last year. However, Inter were sharp in their UCL loss at Real & should bounce back on Monday.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Udinese

Inter to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.80 with Parimatch

Udinese +2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.10 with Parimatch

Lautaro Martínez anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter 2-1 Udinese

Goalscorers prediction: Inter: Martínez, Thuram - Udinese: Bayo

Inter host Udinese at the San Siro on Monday night. Kick-off is 19:45 BST on Matchday 4 of the 2026/27 Serie A. The defending champions played at the Bernabéu six days earlier, so they have had almost a week to prepare for Udinese.

Cristian Chivu's side have won all three league games. They beat Monza 4-1, won at Cagliari and edged Napoli 3-2 at home in an end-to-end battle. It’s these types of gritty wins that make teams genuine Scudetto contenders. Inter have shown they can find a way to win even when games are closely contested.

Inter did taste a rare defeat in their first league phase game of the 2026/27 UCL campaign. They suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at Real Madrid. Chivu publicly backed goalkeeper Josep Martínez after his error at the Bernabeu.

Udinese have four points from their opening three Serie A matches. A 1-1 draw with high-flying Como and a win at Monza were followed by a 2-1 home defeat to Lazio.

Kosta Runjaić lost Jakub Piotrowski and Oumar Solet to first-half injuries in that game and are doubts for Monday night. Keinan Davis was also withdrawn early to manage his workload. Nicolò Zaniolo and Giorgi Chakvetadze are unavailable.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Udinese

Inter Milan expected lineup: J. Martínez, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Sucic, Dimarco, Thuram, L. Martinez

Udinese expected lineup: Okoye, Kristensen, Kabasele, Abankwah, Ehizibue, Ekkelenkamp, Karlström, Atta, Kamara, Davis, Bayo

Backing Udinese to get on the scoresheet - and still lose

Udinese have scored in five of their last nine visits to Inter. They led at home against Lazio last Monday before two injuries changed the game. Inter have not been watertight either. Napoli scored twice at the San Siro, and Real Madrid did the same at the Bernabéu.

Chivu's goalkeeper has been under scrutiny after an error in Spain. An Inter win still looks like the overwhelmingly likely outcome.

They have won eight of the last 10 meetings with no draws. At an implied probability of 35.7%, the combination beats a straight home win, which currently sits at 80% implied.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 1: Inter to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.80 with Parimatch

The visitors are yet to lose by a two-goal margin in 2026/27

Inter played in Madrid on Tuesday and put in an encouraging performance despite losing by a single goal. Long European trips have often had an impact on Serie A performances.

Udinese are yet to lose by a two-goal margin this season. Their only defeat came 2-1 at home to Lazio. They also beat Inter 2-1 at the San Siro at a similar stage of last season.

Runjaić's side sit deep and tend to counter-attack, which limits heavy defeats. Inter's win over Napoli came by a single goal. This bet will land if Udinese win, draw or lose by one.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 2: Udinese +2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.10 with Parimatch

Lautaro is overdue a goal

Lautaro Martínez has two goals from 3.1 expected goals (xG) this season. That gap suggests a correction is coming rather than a decline. His 1.18 xG per 90 is the mark of a striker getting into the right areas.

The Argentine scored 17 league goals last season and 22 in all competitions. Udinese are also without Oumar Solet from their back three.

Their defensive shape was badly disrupted against Lazio. Playing at the San Siro should give Inter sustained pressure and repeated chances. Backing Lautaro to net at an implied probability of 57.1% looks fair.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Bet 3: Lautaro Martínez anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

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