Hull City vs Manchester United predictions: A reality check for City

Our betting expert shares Hull City vs Manchester United predictions, with the newly-promoted Tigers facing a tough test against an established side.

Best bets for Hull City vs Manchester United

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on Parimatch

Handicap - Manchester United to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.50 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Hull City 1-3 Manchester United

Hull City 1-3 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Hull City: Oliver McBurnie - Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha

After a successful play-off campaign, Hull are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2016/17 season. The Tigers shocked the Championship last term, as their underlying data suggested they should’ve been relegated. The appointment of Sergej Jakirovic is what turned their fortunes around.

Now, they’re back in the elite division of English football. Their goal is to consolidate their Premier League status come May next year. It all starts with entertaining Manchester United at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have had a mixed bag of a pre-season, but they’ll certainly be up for a challenge in front of their fans.

The visitors enjoyed a positive pre-season up until last weekend. They clashed with former boss Ruben Amorim and his AC Milan side, hoping to get one over the Portuguese coach. Yet, he had the final say, as the Rossoneri ran out 4-2 victors in Poland.

Michael Carrick hopes his men can shake off that defeat and focus on starting positively this weekend. United enjoyed relative success under Carrick’s guidance last term, finishing the season in third place. If they can replicate much of what they did in the latter half of last term, they should have enough to make a winning start.

Probable lineups for Hull City vs Manchester United

Hull City expected lineup: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Giles, Slater, Hjerto-Dahl, Crooks, Belloumi, Stroud, McBurnie

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Santos, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo

Banking on United’s leaky defence

The home side should be eager to get their Premier League campaign underway. Playing in front of their own fans gives the Tigers an added boost. They can use that energy to frustrate United and potentially put the visitors under pressure.

While they did blank in their last two club friendlies, Hull scored six goals across their last five pre-season matches altogether. Additionally, they are facing a side that aren’t used to shutting out the opposition. United’s pre-season saw them keep just one clean sheet in six matches.

The Red Devils head to Hull on the back of four consecutive friendlies in which both teams scored. The last meeting between these sides at the MKM Stadium produced three goals, with both teams getting on the scoresheet. United recorded the highest number of Premier League matches, with both teams scoring at 71% last term. This is why we’re backing the same on Saturday.

Hull City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on Parimatch

Hull in for a difficult afternoon

While Hull could cause issues for the travelling party, especially early on, this could be too much for them. The Tigers haven’t been at this level for a long while, so hosting a side that finished third last season won’t be easy. Their recent form also leaves a lot to be desired. They’re winless in their last three games, drawing twice and losing once.

Carrick’s charges should be motivated to get their campaign off to the best possible start. Several players will be eager to impress the manager, hoping to secure their name on the starting teamsheet going forward. That could lead to a highly intense United team.

United were unbeaten in four pre-season games on the bounce before clashing with AC Milan. This suggests they head into this fixture in decent shape. The Red Devils lost just one of the last dozen head-to-heads, winning on nine occasions. That is expected to continue here, with the visitors backed to net more than two goals.

Hull City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Handicap - Manchester United to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

The main catalyst

Last season’s signings boosted Man United’s attacking department. The addition of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo certainly shook things up. The latter was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League for the club, with 11 goals alongside Sesko.

The Cameroon international is difficult to contain. The Hull back line could struggle. Mbeumo enjoyed a productive pre-season, as he scored three goals and recorded an assist in his last four appearances. As a result, we expect him to be the primary catalyst for most of United’s attack on Saturday.

With Sesko still out injured, Carrick might go with the man in form ahead of Cunha. If he gets the nod from the start, Mbeumo will take some stopping from the home rear guard.

Hull City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.50 on Parimatch

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