Fulham vs Chelsea predictions: Can the Blues shine on Tuesday?

Our betting expert shares predictions for this Tuesday game, where Chelsea are more likely to leave with all three points.

Best bets for Fulham vs Chelsea

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.91 on Stake

First team to score - Fulham at odds of 2.31 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro at odds of 2.48 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz - Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer

A new chapter is starting for these clubs. It’s not only the start of the new season, but also the beginning of their respective eras under new management. Fulham parted ways with Marco Silva in the off-season, after he led the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Interestingly, the Cottagers only slipped into the bottom half of the table because of their inferior goal difference to Chelsea.

Alvaro Arbeloa was ushered into the dugout as the new head coach, but his pre-season campaign wasn’t all convincing. Perhaps the most impressive result was beating Stuttgart last week, but their six friendlies produced an equal split of wins, draws, and defeats. The Spaniard must now brace himself for the visit of a Chelsea team that appear rejuvenated.

Coincidentally, Arbeloa’s first opponent is the man he replaced as head coach of Real Madrid last season. Xabi Alonso’s appointment was regarded as somewhat of a boost for the Blues. His success in leading Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title enhanced his reputation, prompting Chelsea to move quickly to secure him.

The Blues had an underwhelming campaign, finishing 10th in the league and level on points with Fulham. Alonso and his new signings hope to change that and move Chelsea in the right direction. A West London derby on a Tuesdayt is not the ideal way to start the campaign, but it makes for an intriguing watch.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Chelsea

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Cuenca, Castagne, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Palacios, Bobb, Garcia, Iwobi, Muniz

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, James, Fernandez, Caicedo, Pallestra, Rogers, Palmer, Pedro

Chelsea’s undeniable quality

With both teams entering the new season with managerial changes, issues with tactics, formations, and play styles are likely to arise. However, Chelsea’s summer recruitment has added plenty of quality to the squad. The Blues head to Craven Cottage on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, two of which they won.

Fulham at home are always a difficult team to face. A Tuesday derby under the lights could make this even tougher. Their main concern, however, is the lack of major additions during the transfer window. While the hosts were victorious in the corresponding match last season, Chelsea have generally held the upper hand.

The Blues have won three of the last five head-to-heads regardless of the venue. That run is part of a wider sequence of six wins across the last 10 meetings. As a result, we’re leaning towards Chelsea’s quality coming through on Tuesday.

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.91 on Stake

Cottagers to strike first

The atmosphere inside Craven Cottage is likely to be electric, which will hopefully inspire the home side from the kick-off. Fulham still carry a decent attacking threat, despite losing Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson in the summer. The likes of Rodrigo Muniz and Alex Iwobi should be the main protagonists for the hosts.

They showed last season that they can get among the goals. Arbeloa’s charges could capitalise on Chelsea’s new back line. With Alonso employing three centre-halves, one of which won’t be the suspended Wesley Fofana, the hosts can exploit them, especially early on.

Interestingly, three of the last four head-to-heads at this venue saw Fulham score the first goal. Chelsea’s numbers from last year support this theory, as they scored first in only five of their 19 away dates (26%). The Blues conceded the first goal in 68% of their away league games, the joint third-highest in the division.

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Fulham at odds of 2.31 on Stake

Pedro to pick up where he left off

Chelsea’s main man last season was Joao Pedro. After signing from Brighton, the Brazilian seemed to fit in perfectly at Stamford Bridge. He thrived under the guidance of Liam Rosenior and became the club’s top scorer in the Premier League, with 15 goals.

Recording 20 goal involvements in 35 league appearances is an impressive return. That was the most productive campaign of his career to date. With the support that he gets from Chelsea’s midfield, he is likely to be crucial for the Blues this season as well.

Pedro is also heading to Craven Cottage filled with confidence. The forward has scored seven goals in five pre-season matches, so he should be raring to go. Backing him seems to be the smart move, considering he scored in the reverse fixture last season.