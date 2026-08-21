Everton vs Crystal Palace predictions: Making a fortress at home

Our betting expert expects the home side to be more settled in their new stadium. Everton are likely to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Best bets for Everton vs Crystal Palace

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Stake

1x2 - Everton at odds of 2.11 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Beto at odds of 2.75 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Beto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Everton’s last Premier League campaign ended in disappointment. They failed to win any of their final seven matches. The Toffees finished 13th, missing out on their aim of qualifying for Europe. David Moyes’ men welcome a new opportunity this weekend, as they entertain Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The home side weren’t convincing at their new home ground in their first full season at Bramley Dock. With the pre-season they’ve had, and the work they’ve put in, Everton hope to make their new stadium a fortress, starting with Matchday 1. With just two defeats in seven pre-season matches, you wouldn’t bet against them starting positively.



This version of Crystal Palace is quite different from the team that won the Conference League last season. Head coach Oliver Glasner left the club for Nottingham Forest, which led to Pierre Sage being appointed. He’s had a mixed pre-season so far, including suffering a 3-0 defeat to his former employers, Lens.

Additionally, both clubs recently did a player swap deal, with Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil heading in opposite directions. With Palace under new management and Moyes providing Everton with continuity, it should be an interesting duel on Merseyside.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Crystal Palace

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Rohl, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Johnson, Beto

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu, Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, McNeil, Larsen

Goals likely to flow on Saturday

This fixture has historically been goal-friendly. Judging by the form of both sides, it’s likely to deliver goals once again. Everton scored seven times across their last four outings, all of which came during pre-season. During that run, the Toffees conceded six times, while all four games saw both teams score.

Two of Palace’s last three games produced goals at both ends. Sage’s primary concern heading into this fixture is his defence. He employs a back-five in the hope of restraining the opposition. However, having conceded eight goals in the last five matches, a clean sheet is unlikely.

Each of the last five head-to-heads produced goals for both teams on the day. Considering only Premier League meetings, the last six in a row saw both teams score at least once. For this reason, we’re leaning towards joy for the home and away fans on Saturday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Stake

History backs the hosts

Based on pre-season form, Everton head into Matchday 1 with more confidence than the Eagles. The Toffees played out to a 1-1 draw with Ligue 1’s Lille last time out, following an impressive 3-1 victory over Newcastle. Going back home should see Everton thrive in front of their adoring fans.

Palace, meanwhile, are still adjusting to a new manager’s tactics. Worryingly, all three of their pre-season defeats arrived in a 3-0 scoreline, one of which was against Bromley. However, they did record four wins in seven club friendlies, which Sage would argue is ideal form heading into the season opener.

The visitors haven’t enjoyed this fixture historically. Their previous triumphs came in the 2022 FA Cup and the league a year earlier. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last 11 head-to-heads, having won seven. Last season’s corresponding fixture saw the hosts record a 2-1 win. That is a likely outcome on Matchday 1.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Everton at odds of 2.11 on Stake

Home advantage to tell

Beto is likely to lead the line for the hosts. He was the club’s top scorer in the Premier League last season, having found the net nine times in 37 appearances.

The Guinea-Bissau forward was also on target last time these teams met in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. Interestingly, he’s now scored two goals in his last three matches against Crystal Palace. His minutes in pre-season were limited, which is why he only managed one goal in seven matches.

Consequently, we’re backing Beto to make his mark in Everton’s Premier League opener.