Espanyol vs Real Madrid predictions: Roberto to ruin Mourinho’s return

Our betting expert expects the underdogs to be competitive from the off, with Roberto Fernandez scoring in an entertaining game.

Best bets for Espanyol vs Real Madrid

First half - Espanyol +1 Handicap at odds of 1.75 on Parimatch

Roberto Fernandez to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on Parimatch

Both teams to score at odds of 1.87 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Espanyol 2-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Espanyol: Roberto Fernandez, Alex Calatrava - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

La Liga’s staggered start as a result of the World Cup means Espanyol have already played one match. They were impressive 3-0 victors over Levante at home to give Manolo Gonzalez’s team their first three points. The Catalans also claimed two wins from their final three fixtures last term.

As for Real Madrid, this encounter marks the start of Jose Mourinho’s second spell at the club. He has already overseen four pre-season matches, but this will be his first La Liga game in 13 years. Los Blancos won three of their friendlies, including a 3-0 triumph over Schalke last weekend.

Probable lineups for Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Espanyol expected lineup: Dmitrovic, Hinojo, Nunez, Riedel, El Hilali, Exposito, Gonzalez de Zarate, Dolan, Hernandez, Calatrava, Roberto

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Silva, Vinicius, Guler, Brahim, Mbappe

Espanyol to be the sharper team early on

The hosts have a clear advantage in that they’ve already played one competitive fixture. The vast majority of their squad has also been back in training for many weeks. By contrast, many of Real Madrid’s stars were involved in the latter stages of the World Cup.

Mourinho may hold one or two of those players back, with the likes of Jude Bellingham failing to make a pre-season start. Espanyol hope to catch Los Blancos cold after making a bright start in their previous outing.

Manolo’s side had 10 shots and scored twice before the interval against Levante. They allowed just 0.17 xG in the opening 45 minutes. There are clear signs that they’ve recovered from a winless start to 2026, which stretched for several months.

Espanyol can also take confidence from victories in two of their previous four home matches against Real Madrid. They are good value to at least be on level terms heading into the interval.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Bet 1: First half - Espanyol +1 Handicap at odds of 1.75 on Parimatch

Roberto to build on a brace

Last season, Espanyol had competition up front, with Kike Garcia and Roberto rotating in and out. With Kike currently injured, Manolo won’t have that luxury in the opening months of this campaign.

That gives Roberto a good opportunity to cement himself as the undisputed first-choice striker. He was impressive on Matchday 1, scoring twice before the break. Also, he completed the full 90 minutes. A repeat is likely here, given the lack of alternatives.

The 24-year-old has all it takes to be one of the best strikers in La Liga. He averaged 1.6 shots and 1.6 aerial challenges won per game last term. However, he was short on confidence at times, with his finishing often wasteful.

Having netted with each of his two shots last time out, Roberto should take genuine belief into this game. He is good value to score anytime, with an implied probability of 31.3% against a new-look Real Madrid defence.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Roberto Fernandez to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on Parimatch

Mourinho’s second spell to start with an open clash

Despite his reputation for defensive football, Mourinho’s Real Madrid scored 121 goals in La Liga during the 2011/12 season. That remains the record tally in a single Spanish top-flight season. With the attacking talent he has at his disposal, the Portuguese coach’s second spell is unlikely to be a dull one either.

He inherits a Real Madrid side that were vulnerable defensively at times last season. 10 of their final 15 competitive matches saw both teams score. Los Blancos have also conceded at least once in three of their previous four trips to RCDE Stadium.

They’re yet to sign a holding midfielder who could help protect the backline. That suggests there is no quick fix to their issues, and it may take some time for their new defensive additions to click.

Backing both teams to score could be the smart move on Saturday. Including friendlies, that has been a winning bet in four of the past five Espanyol games.