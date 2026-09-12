Elversberg vs Bayern Munich predictions: Positive run comes to an end

Our betting expert expects Bayern to face a stern test from the newcomers, but their quality is likely to shine through and secure the victory.

Best bets for Elversberg vs Bayern Munich

1x2 & Total - Bayern Munich & over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.07 on Stake

Player assists 1+ - Ismail Saibari to get at least 1 assist at odds of 2.75 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Elversberg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Elversberg 1-3 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: Elversberg: David Mokwa Ntusu - Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz

Elversberg couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to life in the Bundesliga. After being promoted as runners-up of last season’s Bundesliga 2, they are in the top flight for the first time in their history. You’d expect a newly promoted team to struggle with a jump in quality, but they have defied expectations so far.

The Black and White kicked off their league campaign by going 3-0 up against Bayer Leverkusen within 46 minutes of kick-off. Despite conceding twice, they held on to secure maximum points. Vincent Wagner's side pulled a similar stunt against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

The newcomers came back from 3-1 down to score three times inside the final half hour and shock the home side 4-3. They conjured up the incredible turnaround, despite having their head coach sent off at the halfway mark. That kind of grit and determination is likely to make Vincent Kompany approach the game cautiously.

The German champions enter this third matchday ranked sixth in the standings after their goalless draw with newly promoted Schalke last weekend. It’s the first time in five years that the Reds haven’t won their opening two league fixtures. Bayern had led the Bundesliga for 67 consecutive gameweeks across multiple seasons. Their record of scoring in 59 competitive games in a row also ended last week.

Probable lineups for Elversberg vs Bayern Munich

Elversberg expected lineup: Kristof, Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther, Keidel, Poreba, Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell, Mokwa Ntusu

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Saibari, Diaz, Kane

Front-foot tactics on both sides

Elversberg have been excellent since the start of the season, having won their DFB-Pokal tie. The hosts are on a competitive three-game winning streak. However, seeing off the champions may be a task too far. Wagner's men are not afraid to take the game to their opponents, so they will certainly test Bayern.

Kompany’s troops head to this fixture on the back of five unbeaten matches. Confidence should be high in the camp, and they hope to improve their record in Saarland. With this being their first trip to this German federal state in 34 years, Bayern have a chance to improve their record in the region.

They’ve never faced off against each other, but Bayern’s squad depth and quality should push them over the line. With Elversberg being the joint top scorers in the division with seven goals, we expect the hosts to put pressure on the Reds. Each of their three competitive fixtures has produced four goals or more.

The Bavarians put five past Stuttgart in their opening game and then scored four against Osnabruck in the DFB-Pokal. With an xG (expected goals) of 6.0, the highest in the division, we expect them to rack up the goals on Sunday. Additionally, it’s worth remembering that Bayern scored 122 goals in 34 games last season. Meanwhile, Elversberg scored 64 in 34 Bundesliga 2 matches, the most in the division.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & Total - Bayern Munich & over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Olise thrives under Kompany

Michael Olise has been in top form since the start of the season. The Frenchman has scored five goals in his first five matches in all competitions. Last season, Olise scored 15 goals and recorded 19 assists in his 32 Bundesliga appearances.

That level of goal involvement will be difficult for Elversberg to keep quiet. The winger has thrived under Kompany’s mentorship since arriving from Crystal Palace. He has got better with each campaign, and this one could be his best yet.

He has already put in three man-of-the-match performances, but they have come in cup games, as opposed to the league. In the game against Stuttgart, Olise was ranked top for most shots taken, with six and an xG of 0.92.

Meanwhile, he only played 33 minutes against Schalke, but still managed an xG of 0.44. That suggests he could find the back of the net here.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.07 on Stake

An alternate assist king

Olise was Bayern’s main source of assists last season, but the arrival of Ismael Saibari gives him competition in that area. The Moroccan attacking midfielder joined the German giants in the summer after he put in some stellar performances at the World Cup. He played only 29 minutes in his Bundesliga debut against Stuttgart, but was highly influential.

Saibari recorded two assists within 10 minutes of each other in Bayern’s 5-1 thrashing of Stuttgart. He had a quieter game against Schalke last weekend. However, with Kompany using him behind Harry Kane, he should have plenty of opportunities to create chances for the England captain.

If Kompany continues to use Saibari instead of Jamal Musiala, he could be a valuable alternative to Olise in the assist market.

The Moroccan midfielder scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 27 Eredivisie matches last term, which are unbelievable numbers. After already recording two assists in the Bundesliga, he is likely to rack up more, and that seems more likely against the newly promoted team.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 3: Player assists 1+ - Ismail Saibari to get at least 1 assist at odds of 2.75 on Stake

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