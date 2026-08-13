Deportivo vs Real Madrid predictions: Victory for Real at the Riazor

Real Madrid managed their first pre-season win over Ferencvaros on Saturday. Thursday’s opponents are back in La Liga after an 8-year absence.

Best bets for Deportivo vs Real Madrid

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.83 with Stake

Real Madrid to win and Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Real Madrid - Real Madrid (half-time/full-time) at odds of 1.75 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Deportivo 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction: Deportivo: Aubameyang - Real: Vinicius Junior, Endrick

Deportivo host Real Madrid at Abanca-Riazor on Thursday for the 81st Trofeo Teresa Herrera. That will be Real’s first appearance in the tournament since 2013. It is a fitting way to mark Dépor’s return to the top flight after an eight-year absence.

Antonio Hidalgo's side arrive unbeaten in six, with wins over Compostela, Lugo and Genoa and draws against Oviedo, St. Pauli and Fiorentina. Kevin Sánchez's late goal at the Luigi Ferraris sealed the Trofeo Spagnolo.

Dépor have spent close to €30m this summer, headlined by the arrivals of goalkeeper Leo Román and veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the Italian tour exposed problems defending crosses. Meanwhile, Yeremay Hernández is still having an ongoing injury managed by the physio department.

Real Madrid come off their first pre-season win under José Mourinho, a 2-1 victory at Ferencváros. Prior to this game in Hungary, Real had thrown away a two-goal lead against Fiorentina.

Kylian Mbappé, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahim Konaté only returned to training on Monday, with Bellingham still to come. Militão, Rodrygo, Mendy and Asencio remain sidelined.

Probable lineups for Deportivo vs Real Madrid

Deportivo La Coruna expected lineup: Leo Román, Ximo Navarro, Noubi, Bright Ede, Angeliño, Amatucci, Gijselhart, Mario Soriano, Luismi Cruz, Aubameyang, Nsongo Bil

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Joan Martínez, Carreras, Valverde, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Vinícius Júnior, Endrick

Value on three or fewer goals at the Riazor

Four of Dépor's six pre-season outings have finished with three goals or fewer. Antonio Hidalgo's side kept three straight clean sheets to start the summer. They won 4-0 against Compostela, drew 0-0 with Oviedo and defeated Lugo 1-0.

They followed that up with a creditable 1-1 draw against Italian outfit Fiorentina. Hidalgo’s men then went on to defeat Genoa 1-0 via a late Kevin Sánchez strike.

They've conceded only three goals all summer. With Yeremay still being eased back to full fitness and Madrid continuing to build up their squad, another low-scoring contest could be on the cards.

Deportivo vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.83 with Stake

Real to take the win, but Depor to find the net

Dépor have scored in five of their six friendlies, drawing a blank only in that goalless draw at Oviedo.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have conceded in each of their three public outings. Piccoli and Kean cancelled out a 2-0 lead against Fiorentina, and Ferencváros pulled one back in Budapest. This makes our bet selection the most obvious value play from our trio of Deportivo vs Real Madrid predictions.

Mourinho remains without Militão, with the defence patched together from academy names. Aurelien Tchouameni, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahim Konate only started training on Monday after extended post-World Cup breaks. They are only expected to be on the bench at best. Real still have plenty of quality in the final third through Endrick, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler, but a clean sheet seems less likely.

Deportivo vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Real Madrid to win and Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 with Stake

Fast starters: Back Madrid to lead at the break and hold on

Mourinho's side have been ahead at half-time in both of their last two friendlies. Against Fiorentina, they were 2-0 up inside 24 minutes through Endrick and Alexis Ciria and went in 2-1 ahead.

Then Mario Rivas struck in the 41st minute in Budapest before Carlos Espí added a second in the 2-1 win.

With Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Cucurella and Konaté only back in training on Monday, there will likely be an early push from Real’s fit squad players. If fit, their Galacticos will appear from the bench in the second half to add even more quality.

Deportivo vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Real Madrid - Real Madrid (half-time/full-time) at odds of 1.75 with Stake

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