Czechia vs England predictions: Three Lions to win by two or more

The Czechs’ proud unbeaten home record ended on Saturday. Croatia won 2-1 in Prague to end an unbeaten run stretching back to June 2022.

Best bets for Czechia vs England

England to win and Both teams to score at odds of 3.10 with Stake

England -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Morgan Rogers to score or assist at odds of 2.00 withStake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Czechia 1-3 England

Czechia 1-3 England Goalscorers prediction: Czechia: Hlozek - England: Kane x2, Rogers

Czechia host England at the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday. It’s the second round of Nations League Group A3 matches, with both sides losing their opening fixtures at the weekend.

Czechia went down 2-1 to Croatia in Prague. Luka Modrić opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a thunderous strike. Adam Karabec levelled seven minutes later.

Marco Pašalić then headed the winner on 77 minutes from an Ivan Perišić cross. The defeat ended a 19-match unbeaten run on home soil. It also spoiled Santi Denia's first game as coach.

England lost 3-2 to world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday. Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane put the Three Lions 2-1 up before the interval.

However, defensive lapses cost England dear. Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal completed the turnaround. Kane also failed to convert a second-half penalty. The last time England visited Prague, they lost 2-1 in October 2019, with the Czechs winning a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Probable lineups for Czechia vs England

Czechia expected lineup: Horníček, Coufal, Hranáč, Chaloupek, Sláma, Sadílek, Červ, Ambros, Šulc, Karabec, Hložek

England expected lineup: Trafford, Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guéhi, Hall, Anderson, Lewis-Skelly, Bellingham, Saka, Rogers, Kane

England’s frustration could spell trouble for Czechia

It hasn’t been an easy period for England boss Thomas Tuchel. After the bitter disappointment of losing in the World Cup semi-final to Argentina, they romped to victory over France in the third-place play-off.

They then entertained eventual World Cup winners Spain to open their 2026/27 Nations League campaign. That context matters when putting their recent performances under the microscope. They’ve shipped 9 goals in those 3 matches, so their defence remains a work in progress under Tuchel.

James Trafford is likely to remain in goal for the trip to the Fortuna Arena. Spain scored past him inside 2 minutes on Saturday. Czechia scored at home against Croatia and will fancy their chances of at least getting on the scoresheet. An England win without a clean sheet at a 32.26% implied probability looks like serious value right now.

Czechia vs England Bet 1: England to win and Both teams to score at odds of 3.10 with Stake

England have been efficient away from Wembley

The Three Lions have enjoyed their recent trips away from Wembley. Prior to the 2026 World Cup, they had won 6 of their last 7 away games by at least a 2-goal margin. That’s a seriously impressive return for a side still building under Tuchel.

Czechia are reeling from losing their proud unbeaten home run dating back to June 2022. Croatia’s late winner was a bitter blow to Santi Denia, who saw his team lose their 4-year-long record in his first game at the helm.

A wounded team could unravel fast on Wednesday, especially against superior opposition. England have the forward line to punish any indecision. Backing a 50% implied probability of an England win by 2+ goals is the most obvious value play from our Czechia vs England predictions. That looks particularly appealing given their 85% strike rate in the seven games before the 2026 World Cup.

Czechia vs England Bet 2: England -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Backing the in-form Rogers to make his mark

Morgan Rogers is likely to feature prominently in Tuchel’s plans for Wednesday’s match. With Anthony Gordon playing 70 minutes, Jude Bellingham playing the full 90 and Bukayo Saka playing over 80 minutes, rotation will be key in midweek.

Rogers has started life at Chelsea in electric fashion, scoring 3 goals in 5 appearances for the Blues. He also has 1 assist to his name, resulting in an 80% goal contribution strike rate so far in the 2026/27 EPL.

The underlying data looks strong too, having taken 15 shots and registered 1.71 xG. At a 50% implied probability to score or assist, this looks surprisingly low for a player in this kind of form.