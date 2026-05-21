Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners end on a high

We’re backing the Gunners as they aim to keep their momentum going before the Champions League final.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.84 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.60 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Goalscorers Prediction - Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta - Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka

Crystal Palace have more important objectives than winning their final Premier League match of the season. The Eagles are focused on the Conference League trophy as Oliver Glasner’s time at Selhurst Park draws to a close. They’re without a league victory in six games, and won’t want to take many risks before facing Rayo Vallecano, finding the latest Stake promo code is the smartest move for those tracking this clash.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are enjoying their status as the champions of England once again. They’re no longer desperate for a win on the final day, but won’t want to lose momentum before the Champions League final. Mikel Arteta’s men could benefit from playing without any pressure.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Sosa, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Gunners to finish the season strongly

Even though they have already secured the Premier League title and this match will not impact the standings, Arsenal will still want another victory. Mikel Arteta’s men have been very pragmatic over the course of their successful 2025/26 campaign. However, they can finally play with more intensity. With a huge clash with Paris Saint-Germain approaching, they will want to keep their winning momentum.

Crystal Palace might exclude Chris Richards and Chadi Riad following minor injuries sustained against Brentford, especially with their own European final approaching. Meanwhile, the Gunners could rotate a few players, but they now have excellent squad depth. An away victory seems like the most probable outcome here, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current Stake registration.

The Eagles have been in a difficult run of form recently, drawing 2-2 against Brentford in their last outing. In contrast, Arteta has seen his side win five of their last six, meaning they’re in good form. They are in excellent form and will not want their unbeaten streak to end.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.84 on Stake

A lack of pressure creates an open clash

Even though this fixture does not affect the league table, that relaxed environment could actually make the game more exciting. The Gunners have kept four consecutive clean sheets.

However, rotating their starting lineup might make them slightly more vulnerable in defence. Across all competitions, Palace have also scored six goals in their last four matches, showing they can still pose an attacking threat.

The fact that neither side have anything to play for might lead to an open game at Selhurst Park. Players will be able to express themselves a bit more. Furthermore, with European finals approaching, this match is unlikely to be overly physical. We’re expecting action at both ends in what should be an entertaining watch for neutral fans.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Gyokeres returns to the starting lineup

No player at Arsenal has scored more goals this season than Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker has spread his 21 goals consistently throughout the campaign, scoring in every single tournament he has entered. With 14 Premier League goals, he’s certainly played a major role in their title success.

Additionally, Gyokeres is the bookies’ favourite to score in this match, and that’s no surprise. The striker hasn’t scored in either of Arsenal’s last two league games, but netted four times across five matches before that. Impressively, the 27-year-old has not gone more than two games without a goal since January, the current best football betting sites is an essential tool for any fan following this development.

So while there are a host of potential goalscorers on both sides, we’re backing the former Sporting man to deliver in this one. He was rested against Burnley, but Arteta would love to see him get his eye in before the UCL final on May 30th. He is definitely a player that Glasner and the Palace defence will need to be wary of.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.60 on Stake

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