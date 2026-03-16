Chelsea vs PSG predictions: Parisians to progress

Our betting expert expects Chelsea’s home advantage to play a role. However, PSG should ultimately progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Best bets for Chelsea vs PSG

PSG to win or draw & BTTS - Yes, at odds of 1.77 on Parimatch

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.02 on Parimatch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist anytime at odds of 2.75 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 PSG

Chelsea 2-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro; PSG: Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea were put to the sword at Parc des Princes. Paris Saint-Germain avenged their Club World Cup final defeat with 5-2 victory in the first leg. Liam Rosenior’s hopes of guiding the Blues to a first quarter-final appearance since 2022/23 now hang by a thread.

The disappointment continued over the weekend. Newcastle United dealt Chelsea a second successive defeat. Anthony Gordon’s solitary strike dented their top-four ambitions. Chelsea have now won just twice across their last six competitive fixtures.

Meanwhile, PSG are firmly on course for the next round. The Parisians suffered a 3-1 league loss to Monaco just days after eliminating the Monegasques from the UCL playoffs. Despite that, PSG remain the overwhelming favourites.

Their preparation has also been aided by the LFP granting an exception. PSG’s Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes was postponed, giving them a full week’s rest ahead of this tie. That could ultimately make the difference.

The historical backdrop adds weight. PSG have knocked out English opposition in four successive Champions League knockout ties. Backed by the Stamford Bridge faithful, Chelsea may start strong. However, PSG’s experience and advantage suggest they are likely to return to the French capital with smiles on their faces—and you can back the Parisians to advance by using a Parimatch promo code for an exclusive welcome bonus.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs PSG

Chelsea expected lineup: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Dembele, Barcola

Double chance favours the Parisians

PSG were electric in the first leg, winning across both halves against Chelsea. Luis Enrique’s men delivered under pressure at home. They responded emphatically to their disappointing home league defeat to Monaco days earlier.

Their league form has been patchy. The reigning European champions haven’t exactly breezed through the UCL league phase either. They have won six of their 11 Champions League games so far, drawing thrice and losing twice in the process.

Chelsea failed to score for the first time in nine occasions against Newcastle at the weekend. However, with a quarter-final on the line, the Blues should find the net at Stamford Bridge, perhaps more than once.

PSG, by contrast, have scored in each of their last 13 outings. None of their last 10 head-to-heads with Chelsea have finished goalless.

The visitors are chasing history as well. They want to become the first side since Real Madrid in 2017/18 to successfully defend a UCL title. As things stand, the visitors are poised to avoid defeat in an open, high-scoring contest. To keep up with every goal and adjust your bets as the drama unfolds, a Parimatch app download is the best way to access fast, in-play markets on your mobile.

PSG vs Chelsea Prediction 1: PSG to win or draw & BTTS - Yes, at odds of 1.77 on Parimatch

Goals to flow at the Bridge

Chelsea face a monumental task. They aim to become only the second team in UCL history to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit against the reigning champions.

The numbers offer them hope. Six of Chelsea’s last seven UCL games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Aside from their recent 1-0 loss, Chelsea have netted at least twice in their previous three games. They have scored two or more in their last seven European fixtures against French opposition. Nine of their last 15 competitive games have also produced more than 3.5 goals.

The first leg was pure entertainment at Parc des Princes. PSG’s frontline proved unstoppable. It is unlikely for Luis Enrique’s men to sit back and soak the pressure – attacking remains their strongest quality.

Additional rest works in their favour as they’ve had a full week to prepare, unlike Chelsea. The Parisians have already scored a tournament-high 31 goals this campaign. Energised, they will be eager to add to that tally in a goalscoring fest.

PSG vs Chelsea Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.05 on Parimatch

Kvara’s European pedigree

Enrique’s decision to bring on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shortly after Enzo Fernández’s equaliser paid off.

The Georgia talisman immediately changed the script. He provided the assist for Vitinha’s comeback goal. He then scored twice himself to seal a 5-2 rout. His 30-minute man-of-the-match display spoke volumes of his ability to dictate outcomes.

Kvaratskhelia has been more effective in his 10 Champions League appearances this season than in Ligue 1. He has already surpassed his Ligue 1 output this season, scoring six and assisting four in the Champions League.

Enrique could hand him a starting role this time. Allowing the talisman to find his feet early may see PSG take the lead before the break.