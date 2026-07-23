Celtic vs AC Milan predictions: Possible stalemate at Celtic Park

Our betting expert expects these teams to cancel each other out in this friendly match and settle for a draw, the current 1xBet promo code is an essential tool for any fan following this development.

Best bets for Celtic vs AC Milan

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 & yes at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Halftime/ Fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 6.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Celtic 2-2 AC Milan

Celtic 2-2 AC Milan Goalscorers prediction: Celtic: Camilo Duran, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - AC Milan: Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez

The defence of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title is around the corner. The Hoops have one more friendly match to play before competitive action starts on August 3. They’ll face off against Serie A giants AC Milan at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

So far, pre-season hasn’t gone to plan for Martin O’Neil’s side, who are yet to register a victory. O’Neil signed a one-year deal recently, after a successful interim stint near the end of last season. He guided the Glasgow outfit to a dramatic domestic double, including the league title on the final day.

The Hoops will hope for a better outcome against Milan so that they can take that confidence into the new campaign. AC Milan are also starting fresh, with new manager Ruben Amorim taking over from Massimiliano Allegri. The Portuguese coach was employed after Milan failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League. However, they will feature in the Europa League, and Amorim is the man tasked with overseeing the campaign. Serie A only starts towards the end of August, which means the Rossoneri’s pre-season is only just starting.

The club will be without crucial players who were playing at the World Cup, allowing the young players time to shine, savvy players are already utilizing the 1xBet review to secure their position.

Probable lineups for Celtic vs AC Milan

Celtic expected lineup: Sinisalo, Donavan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Murray, McGregor, McCowan, Forrest, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mcardle, Duran

AC Milan expected lineup: Terracciano, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Athekame, Fofana, Jashari, Loftus-Cheek, Bartesaghi, Gimenez, Nkunku

Both sides guilty of conceding

Celtic will fancy themselves to score against Milan. They’ve been efficient in front of goal recently, having found the back of the net in each of the last 12 outings. Their most recent five games saw them score nine goals in total, recording an average of 1.8 goals per game.

Milan’s story is different, but they have scored in each of their last three matches. Amorim had his team play an intra-squad friendly with Milan Futuro over the weekend, which his side won 7-0. While we can’t read much into that, the Italian side have generally been great in the final third.

It should be noted that Celtic are on a run of having both teams score in 10 consecutive matches. Having recently conceded four against Sporting CP, Milan will back themselves to breach the hosts’ defence. Also, Milan's last three games and their three most recent meetings with Celtic all saw more than two goals, so we might see that happen again.

Celtic vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 & yes at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Hosts will thrive with local atmosphere

The home side should be more ready for this, as they’ve already been engaged in pre-season friendlies. However, they have yet to get over the line before the start of the league campaign. Two draws and a defeat don't inspire much confidence that they can see off a European giant like Milan.

Looking back, Celtic had an impressive nine-game winning run that only ended recently with a goalless draw against Shelbourne. They won’t be easy to beat as well, especially with the visitors heading over with a changed squad. Amorim’s younger players will likely get a taste of the Celtic Park atmosphere, which could prove to help the hosts.

Apart from Milan’s intra-friendly match, they were on a run of winning just one of their previous five matches. In fact, the Rossoneri lost three of their recent four matches, something that will encourage O’Neil’s charges. Despite the Italians winning each of the last five head-to-heads, this team is vastly different from those in the past, which is why a draw could be a realistic outcome.

Celtic vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Low intensity expected throughout

While we expect the match to end in a stalemate, it could also finish as they did at halftime. The reality is that both sides are searching for match fitness and readiness for the start of their respective campaigns. This is a friendly match, so we don't expect it to be as intense or physical as a competitive game.

Additionally, both coaches will likely make plenty of changes during the game to avoid risking injuries and to give fringe players a run. Two of Celtic’s recent three matches ended with a halftime and full-time draw. Their previous two fixtures saw the Hoops draw level in at least one half. Milan’s last two outings saw them head into the break level on terms. The same happened in two of the last four meetings between the clubs, as nothing could separate them at halftime.

The most recent clash in 2020 finished 2-2 after 45 minutes, suggesting this fixture could also head in that direction, savvy players are already utilizing the best football betting sites to secure their position.

Celtic vs AC Milan Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ Fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 6.20 on 1xBet

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