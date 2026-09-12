Brest vs PSG predictions: Les Parisiens register first win of 2026/27

By contrast, Brest are unbeaten in their opening three league games, averaging two goals scored per game. Will they come unstuck against PSG?

Best bets for Brest vs PSG

Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with Parimatch

PSG -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brest 1-3 PSG

Goalscorers prediction: Brest: Ajorque - PSG: Dembele x2, Torres

Brest host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Monday. Kick-off is 19:45 BST on Matchday 4 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season. The visitors thrashed Slovan Bratislava in midweek, regaining that winning habit in the Champions League.

Julien Lachuer's Brest side have five points from three games. Two 2-2 draws with Le Mans and Toulouse were followed by a 2-1 win at Le Havre.

That victory ended an 11-match league winless run. Ludovic Ajorque is in form up front, and Kamory Doumbia has two goals to his name already. Brendan Chardonnet and Justin Bourgault are both missing from the defence, which leaves a big void to fill.

PSG have made a dreadful start domestically. They have two points from three games and sit 14th after losing 2-1 at home to Monaco. Marquinhos scored their only goal that night.

Europe has been a different story. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick, and Ousmane Dembélé struck twice in Wednesday's 6-1 win. PSG appeared to play with greater freedom in midweek. Luis Enrique had no injury concerns for that game, and the squad appear to have come out of midweek unscathed.

Probable lineups for Brest vs PSG

Stade Brestois 29 expected lineup: Selvik, Lala, Lloris, Le Guen, Locko, Chotard, Diambou, Mboup, Doumbia, Mailly, Ajorque

Paris Saint-Germain expected lineup: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, Dro Fernández, Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Kvaratskhelia

Brest are well capable of scoring, and PSG are leaky

Although PSG haven’t conceded in their last four meetings with Brest, the current circumstances make a BTTS bet worth considering. With Brest averaging two goals per game so far this term, there’s proof that their offensive play is more productive.

Their win over Toulouse was a standout showing in the final third. They racked up 27 shots and 3.04 xG. PSG have also been far from convincing at the back. Monaco managed to put two past Lucas Chevalier, and even Slovan Bratislava managed one in the UCL.

Luis Enrique’s men have shipped at least one goal in each of their last four outings. This makes both teams scoring at an implied probability of just 57.10% a generous opportunity.

Brest vs PSG Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

Brest have been involved in high-scoring games so far this season

PSG put six past Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night. Ferran Torres now has five goals in four appearances since joining from Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé added two more from open play. Brest have been involved in high-scoring games all season.

Their three matches have produced four, four and three goals. They also created six big chances in the Toulouse draw alone.

Brest conceded 55 times last season, the third worst record in Ligue 1. The concern is PSG’s low-scoring league form, which could make this bet less appealing. Nevertheless, four of the last five meetings between the sides at the Stade Francis-Le Blé have seen four or more goals.

Brest vs PSG Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with Parimatch

Keeping faith in the brutal head-to-head record

PSG have the quality to win this comfortably. Torres and Dembélé shared five goals between them in midweek.

Brest have won only three of their 36 Ligue 1 meetings with PSG. That is their worst record against any current top-flight club. They have gone more than 30 games without beating them.

Julien Lachuer is also without two central defenders in skipper Brendan Chardonnet and Justin Bourgault. The clear risk is PSG's league form, with two points from three games. They lost at home to Monaco just over a week ago. However, the 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava suggests a reset button has been well and truly hit.

Brest vs PSG Bet 3: PSG -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.75 with Parimatch

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