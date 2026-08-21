Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich predictions: Upset on the cards

Our betting expert shares the best predictions for this one-off Super Cup game, including a possible upset from the hosts.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

1.52 on 1xBet Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of

Double chance - Dortmund/Draw at odds of 1.99 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassy at odds of 2.65 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction: Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Konstantinos Karetsas - Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Luis Diaz

It is time for Germany’s two leading sides from last season to meet in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. Dortmund get to host this year’s edition after finishing as Bundesliga runners-up last term. Niko Kovac hopes his team can maintain their challenge for the title this season and give Bayern a tough time.

BVB’s pre-season campaign was designed to test them to the max, in the hope of making them more resilient. Their recent two matches, in particular, were highly encouraging for the home side. Being in front of the Yellow Wall for this one is the preparation they need before the Bundesliga kicks off next week.

Bayern will be keen to build on last season’s domestic double by adding another piece of silverware at the start of the new campaign. Vincent Kompany has his eyes set on the Champions League title this season. Yet, Die Roten don’t want to surrender their hold on the league and DFB Pokal titles.

The visitors have enjoyed a largely successful pre-season campaign, beating the likes of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig. With Bayern narrowly leading the Super Cup head-to-head record 5-4, Dortmund can level the score with a victory here.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Gadou, Mane, Bensebaini, Svensson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Ryerson, Karetsas, Inacio, Guirassy

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Saibari, Pavlovic, Musiala, Diaz, Kane

Goals galore on Saturday

The Franz Beckenbauer Supercup has recently produced games filled with goals. Five of the last six such matches produced goals for both sides on the day. Meanwhile, Dortmund scored 10 goals in their six pre-season matches, averaging 1.6 goals per game.

Bayern’s front-foot tactics will always produce goals in large numbers. Kompany’s men scored a staggering 23 goals in five pre-season matches, averaging 4.6 goals per game. That aligns with their league tally of 122 goals in 34 games, where they averaged 3.6 goals per game.

Each of Bayern’s last three games produced goals for both sides, making it four of the last five outings. The hosts have seen four of their six friendlies finish with both teams scoring. Additionally, each of the last four head-to-heads saw both Bayern and Dortmund find the back of the net.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.52 on 1xBet

Dortmund can hold their own

While Bayern are the clear favourites to win this one, we should consider the context of this particular fixture. The Reds won only five Super Cup head-to-heads with Dortmund, while BVB recorded four victories. That suggests this could be a lot closer than initially thought.

The Schwarzgelben can make life difficult for the German champions, especially since they’re on a three-game unbeaten run. With victory over the English champions in that run, Kovac’s men should be confident and not taken lightly. Kompany also has more absentees through injury here, so this is by no means Bayern’s strongest starting lineup.

Bayern managed the league double over BVB last term, although both games were won by a one-goal margin. The season before saw these sides engage in stalemates in both home and away matches. For this reason, we suggest backing the home side to avoid a defeat inside 90 minutes.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Dortmund/Draw at odds of 1.99 on 1xBet

A first for Guirassy

We’re aware of the attacking threats that Bayern possess. Harry Kane was the club’s leading goalscorer in the Bundesliga last season, with 36 goals in 31 appearances. In total, he’s scored 98 goals in 94 league matches for the club, which makes him an obvious candidate to find the net.

The challenge comes in backing a player who can offer significant value. Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is the man for the job in that case, as he’s been performing since late last season. Guirassy scored four goals in his final five league matches for BVB and will need to carry that form into this season.

The Guinea forward also scored in Dortmund’s first and final pre-season games. Guirassy has yet to score against Bayern for Dortmund, but there’s no better place to start than at home in the cup.