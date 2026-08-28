Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart predictions: Champions to start with a win

Our betting expert expects the German league champions to make a strong start to the campaign and deliver their first three points of the campaign.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.47 on Stake

1x2 & Totals - Bayern Munich & over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Stake

Player shots on target - Harry Kane to get 3+ shots on target at odds of 1.91 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart Goalscorers prediction: Harry Kane x2, Nathaniel Brown - Stuttgart: Dzenan Pejcinovic

Bayern Munich’s quest to conquer all of Europe starts on Friday night with the defence of their Bundesliga title. The Bavarians have already secured the first piece of silverware with the German Super Cup victory over the weekend. Vincent Kompany’s men beat last season’s league runners-up Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

It could’ve been a closer game if Ramy Bensebaini’s goal had counted in the first half, but the champions were simply too good. Kompany hopes for much of the same when they open their league campaign against Stuttgart. The visitors were also in action over the weekend. They aim to build on a relatively successful season.

Sebastian Hoeness’s troops finished the league campaign in fourth place, securing a spot in this season’s Champions League. However, ending the campaign 26 points behind the champions shows there is room for improvement. The Swabians enjoyed a promising pre-season, so they should be confident of making life difficult for Bayern.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Kim, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Brown, Diaz, Kane

Stuttgart expected lineup: Bredlow, Nartey, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Promel, Stiller, Tomas, Undav, Fuhrich, Pejcinovic

Goals galore in Munich

Bayern have started the season efficiently in front of goal, but still short of their last season’s form. The Reds scored in 56 consecutive competitive fixtures, a run that started against Stuttgart in August last year. However, they were quite leaky at the back last season, as 65% of their games produced goals at both ends.

Bayern’s 71% rate of both teams scoring in home Bundesliga matches was surpassed only by Freiburg and Köln. That will encourage the travelling party, who saw 82% of their away dates finish with both teams scoring. Only Frankfurt had a higher percentage than Stuttgart in that regard, indicating that this match is likely to head the same way.

Both teams have scored in each of Bayern’s last five matches. Three of the visitors’ last five outings saw both teams score. Consequently, the chances are high that both goalkeepers will fail to keep a clean sheet on Friday night.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.47 on Stake

Bayern’s home form points to another win

Bayern did suffer a shocking defeat to Wehen in pre-season. However, we can’t read too much into that, as several first-team players weren’t available. By the latter stages of the campaign, they had clearly rediscovered their best form. They’ve put together a run of six victories on the bounce, including wins over Aston Villa, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund.

The home side should be ready for Stuttgart on Friday night. Having lost only one home game last term, it’s difficult to see the visitors leaving with anything. Stuttgart’s 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock in the DFB-Pokal will serve as inspiration ahead of this one.

However, it’s worth noting that the Swabians lost the last meeting between the clubs, suffering a 3-0 hammering in the German Cup final. They haven’t beaten Bayern in Munich since 2018, but they should be good value to contribute to the scoresheet. Each of the last 17 head-to-heads produced a minimum of three goals on the day, with 12 of those exceeding three goals.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & Totals - Bayern Munich & over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Stake

Kane’s history suggests more goals

Harry Kane cruised to the Bundesliga Golden Boot last season. The England captain scored 36 league goals, almost double the tally of his nearest rival Denis Undav (19). He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Kane recorded the joint-most shots in the Super Cup against Stuttgart, with five alongside Michael Olise. Only one was on target, but that shouldn’t dictate the shots on target market for this game. The forward took 119 shots in the league last term, 67 of which were on target.

He averaged 2.53 shots on target per 90 last season, further strengthening the case for this selection. It’s also worth noting that Kane netted a hat-trick in his last match against Stuttgart. He scored two hat-tricks against the Swabians last season, taking his tally to eight goals in four head-to-heads.