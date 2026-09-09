Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Expect a close game

Bayern are expected to open their Champions League campaign with a win, but Bodo/Glimt have enough attacking quality to cause problems.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Player assists 1+ - Michael Olise to get at least 1 assist at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Half-time/full-time - Draw/Bayern Munich at odds of 5.00 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Bayern Munich 3-1 Bodo/Glimt Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Lennart Karl, Michael Olise - Bodo/Glimt: Jens Petter Hauge

Bayern Munich begin their latest Champions League campaign hoping to end a six-year wait for the title. After winning the Bundesliga by some distance and securing the DFB-Pokal, Vincent Kompany has his sights set on Bayern’s seventh European crown.

The Reds are entering their 43rd Champions League campaign, aiming to go all the way. They reached the semi-finals last season, but were knocked out by eventual winners PSG. However, they scored 43 goals in the competition, the third-highest total in UCL history for a single campaign.

The Bavarians failed to score for the first time in 59 matches when Schalke held them to a goalless draw at the weekend. However, Kompany’s side will quickly put that result behind them as they turn their attention to Thursday’s game against the Norwegian side.

Bodo/Glimt earned the title of ‘giant-killers’ last season, after they defied expectations on several occasions. Glimt beat both Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase before eliminating Inter Milan in the first playoff round. They won five UCL games in a row, the longest run by a team from outside Europe’s top five leagues since Ajax in 2020/21.

Kjetil Knutsen has done a wonderful job with the club since he took over as head coach in 2018. They’ve had to go through qualifiers and edged out Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to book their spot at this season’s competition. The visitors are the clear underdogs, but they should still make this a competitive game.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Min-Jae, Upamecano, Davies, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Saibari, Diaz, Kane

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan, Auklend, Berg, Get, Helmersen, Hauge, Blomberg

Expect plenty of chances in Munich

Bayern’s goalscoring record speaks for itself, with 43 goals in total across the competition last season. Harry Kane contributed 14 goals, extending his run of being the top scorer in the competition since he joined Bayern in 2023. Eleven goals in their last four outings is an example of how good they are. They’ve averaged 2.75 goals per 90.

We shouldn’t read too much into their blank against Schalke, as it was simply an anomaly. Bodo/Glimt have shown enough to indicate they can compete in the Champions League. They’ve scored 17 goals across their recent five outings, averaging 3.4 goals per 90.

What’s worrying is that Kompany’s team have conceded at least once in three of their last five matches. Going back to club friendlies, Bayern have seen both teams score in seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, six of Glimt’s last eight matches produced goals at both ends.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Olise can cause problems for Glimt

Last season, Michael Olise tied for the most assists provided in the competition alongside PSG’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi. All three of them recorded six assists in the end. Together with the 33 chances Olise created, he matched Bayern’s best-ever single-season total in the competition.

Kompany brought Olise off the bench last weekend, giving him just 33 minutes of game time, potentially to keep him fresh for this fixture. Even in that short time, he made two key passes, recorded 100% accurate layoffs (3), and 50% accurate passes into the opposition box (4).

Olise also created one big chance, and he registered one shot on target. If he starts against the Norwegians, we expect him to be the primary playmaker for the hosts. He has a good chance of providing at least one assist on the night.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tip 2: Player assists 1+ - Michael Olise to get at least 1 assist at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Bayern to turn it around

Bayern are clear favourites for this match, especially since they’re unbeaten in their last nine games. They’ve won 36 of their last 38 home Champions League matches, drawing the other two. Bayern have never lost to Norwegian opposition. They have won six and drawn two, and this will be their first meeting with a Norwegian side in 26 years.

The visitors also arrive in positive form, unbeaten across their previous 18 matches in all competitions. However, they failed to win their opening game last season, winning just one of their four away games during the league phase. Bayern, by contrast, have won their opening game in their last 23 European campaigns.

Glimt should still put up a proper fight, as they’ve been level or ahead at half-time in their last five matches. Bayern also drew their latest game against Schalke, so Glimt could stay in the game until the break. However, the German champions’ quality is likely to shine through in the second half.

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tip 3: Half-time/full-time - Draw/Bayern Munich at odds of 5.00 on 1xBet

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